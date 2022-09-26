Devhari Exports India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.15
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
0
0
Working capital
-2.04
-0.71
11.34
-10.16
Other operating items
Operating
-2.03
-0.6
11.35
-10.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.03
-0.6
11.35
-10.15
Equity raised
-0.36
-0.58
-0.61
-0.61
Investing
-6.12
4.9
-1.08
7.94
Financing
17
23.53
10.48
-0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.47
27.24
20.13
-3.22
