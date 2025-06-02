iifl-logo
Devhari Exports India Ltd Share Price

0.51
(-1.92%)
Sep 26, 2022|03:29:23 PM

Devhari Exports India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.51

Prev. Close

0.52

Turnover(Lac.)

9.13

Day's High

0.52

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Devhari Exports India Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Devhari Exports (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Devhari Exports (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:33 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Devhari Exports India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.43

7.43

7.43

7.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.29

-0.18

-0.18

-0.18

Net Worth

7.14

7.25

7.25

7.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.56

14.05

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-95.97

846.77

Raw materials

0

0

-0.51

-13.79

As % of sales

0

0

91.51

98.17

Employee costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.15

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.04

0

0

Working capital

-2.04

-0.71

11.34

-10.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-95.97

846.77

Op profit growth

1,505.65

-90.85

121.87

-1,561.9

EBIT growth

-96.87

706.64

185.95

-84.25

Net profit growth

-95.62

673.92

559.58

-91.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

344.2

419.59

1.48

12.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

344.2

419.59

1.48

12.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.03

Other Income

0.98

0.92

0.02

0

Devhari Exports India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,519.15

109.312,90,807.384,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

789.8

65.1327,958.9165.790.82672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

269.95

14.0120,224.5209.452.6313,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

623

138.5213,615.3532.010.24311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

78.01

162.1712,892.50.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Devhari Exports India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Manubhai Kamdar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavna Rahulbhai Kamdar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shailendra Khona

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Bhayani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Devhari Exports India Ltd

Summary

Devhari Exports (India) Ltd. is a public limited company, incorporated in October 11, 1994. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of wiring. During the FY 2014, the Company has two subsidiary companies namely Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited and Shamaru Construction Private Limited.During the Financial year 2016-17, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 7,42,83,377/- divided into 74283377 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.During the FY 2016-17, the Company became a subsidiary through acquisition of Jash Dealmark Limited.During the financial year 2016-17, Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited (formerly known as Shamaru Construction Private Limited) and Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited ceased to be subsidiaries.
