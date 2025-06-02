Summary

Devhari Exports (India) Ltd. is a public limited company, incorporated in October 11, 1994. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of wiring. During the FY 2014, the Company has two subsidiary companies namely Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited and Shamaru Construction Private Limited.During the Financial year 2016-17, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 7,42,83,377/- divided into 74283377 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.During the FY 2016-17, the Company became a subsidiary through acquisition of Jash Dealmark Limited.During the financial year 2016-17, Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited (formerly known as Shamaru Construction Private Limited) and Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited ceased to be subsidiaries.

Read More