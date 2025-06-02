Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.51
Prev. Close₹0.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.13
Day's High₹0.52
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.43
7.43
7.43
7.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.29
-0.18
-0.18
-0.18
Net Worth
7.14
7.25
7.25
7.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.56
14.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-95.97
846.77
Raw materials
0
0
-0.51
-13.79
As % of sales
0
0
91.51
98.17
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.15
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
0
0
Working capital
-2.04
-0.71
11.34
-10.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-95.97
846.77
Op profit growth
1,505.65
-90.85
121.87
-1,561.9
EBIT growth
-96.87
706.64
185.95
-84.25
Net profit growth
-95.62
673.92
559.58
-91.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
344.2
419.59
1.48
12.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
344.2
419.59
1.48
12.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.03
Other Income
0.98
0.92
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,519.15
|109.31
|2,90,807.38
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
789.8
|65.13
|27,958.91
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
269.95
|14.01
|20,224.5
|209.45
|2.63
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
623
|138.52
|13,615.35
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
78.01
|162.17
|12,892.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Manubhai Kamdar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavna Rahulbhai Kamdar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shailendra Khona
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Bhayani
Reports by Devhari Exports India Ltd
Summary
Devhari Exports (India) Ltd. is a public limited company, incorporated in October 11, 1994. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of wiring. During the FY 2014, the Company has two subsidiary companies namely Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited and Shamaru Construction Private Limited.During the Financial year 2016-17, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 7,42,83,377/- divided into 74283377 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.During the FY 2016-17, the Company became a subsidiary through acquisition of Jash Dealmark Limited.During the financial year 2016-17, Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited (formerly known as Shamaru Construction Private Limited) and Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited ceased to be subsidiaries.
Read More
