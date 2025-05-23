iifl-logo
Devhari Exports India Ltd Board Meeting

0.51
(-1.92%)
Sep 26, 2022|03:29:23 PM

Devhari Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 202520 May 2025
Devhari Exports (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 23rd May 2025 at 04:00 P.M. at 9 Siddharth Shopping Center Opp. Jolly Bungalow Jamnagar - 361 001 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 23rd May, 2025, at the registered Office of the Company situated at 9, Siddharth Shopping Center, Opp. Jolly Bungalow, Jamnagar - 361 001 Gujarat India which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M., inter alia; 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2025 along with Auditors Report. 2. Appointment of M/s. Jitendra Parmar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad (FRN: S2023GJ903900) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Appointed M/s. D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 0112187W), as Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2025)
Board Meeting4 Feb 202528 Jan 2025
Devhari Exports (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 4th February 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at 9 Siddharth Shopping Center Opp. Jolly Bungalow Jamnagar - 361001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 4th February, 2025, at the registered Office of the Company situated at 9, Siddharth Shopping Center, Opp. Jolly Bungalow, Jamnagar - 361 001 Gujarat India which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:00 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.02.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Devhari Exports (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at 9 Siddharth Shopping Center Opp. Jolly Bungalow Jamnagar - 361001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 13th November, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at 9, Siddharth Shopping Center, Opp. Jolly Bungalow, Jamnagar - 361 001 Gujarat India which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Devhari Exports (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at 9 Siddharth Shopping Center Opp. Jolly Bungalow Jamnagar - 361001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 14th August, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at 9, Siddharth Shopping Center, Opp. Jolly Bungalow, Jamnagar - 361 001 Gujarat India which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

