Devhari Exports India Ltd Management Discussions

A. Overview of the Indian Economy:

Indias financial services industry has experienced huge growth in the past few years. This momentum is expected to continue. Indias private wealth management Industry shows huge potential. India is expected to have 6.11 lakh HNWIs by 2025. This will indeed lead India to be the fourth largest private wealth market globally by 2028. Indias insurance market is also expected to reach US$ 250 billion by 2025. This will further offer India an opportunity of US$ 78 billion of additional life insurance premiums from 2020-30.

India is today one of the most vibrant global economies on the back of robust banking and insurance sectors. The relaxation of foreign investment rules has received a positive response from the insurance sector, with many companies announcing plans to increase their stakes in joint ventures with Indian companies. Over the coming quarters, there could be a series of joint venture deals between global insurance giants and local players.

The present growth rate of financial sector in India is about 8.5% p.a. An increase in growth rate is equivalent to growth of our economy. Over the past few years, there have been reforms in monetary policies, economic policies, opening up of financial markets, development of other financial sectors etc. present times, a wide variety of financial products and services are offered to consumers to keep them satisfied. The Reserve Bank of India has also played a major role to help in growth of financial sector of India.

Growth in the financial services and fintech industry has seen an upward trajectory which shows that the trend is not just a passing phase. It is well known that the deepening of the financial services industry helps in the overall development of the economy. Building on this momentum, India has emerged as one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world with a market size estimated at $150 billion by 2025.

B. Overview of Capital Markets

After witnessing some of the sharpest rallies in FY21, following the steep decline induced by the pandemic, Indian equity markets performed reasonably well in FY22. It had to grapple with several headwinds, such as the continuous northward movement of crude oil prices coupled with supply side disruptions, which led to inflationary pressure that drove up commodity and food prices. The markets saw relentless selling by foreign investors along with the emergence of new COVID variants, the hawkish stance of the US Fed and geopolitical conflict.

Despite these developments, the benchmark stock market indices in India - Sensex and Nifty 50 - surged by 18.3% and 18.9%, respectively. This performance was supported by strong corporate earnings, sharp rise in COVID-19 vaccination, opening up of business establishments across the country and, more importantly, explosive growth in the size of Indias retail investor segment that is increasingly looking at equity investments as a viable and sustainable option to the sublime returns offered by risk free assets.

C. Outlook:

Global rating agencies are bullish about the countrys economy, which is expected to register the fastest GDP growth in the Asia-Pacific region in FY23. Indias GDP is estimated to grow at 7.8% for FY23 while the average GDP growth in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be at 5.1% for 2022 and ~4.5% in 2023-2025. The fast pace of the growth will be aided by an increasing number of vaccinated individuals, gains from supply-side reforms, strengthening export growth (driven by PLI scheme as well as India emerging as an alternative sourcing destination), and increasing capital spending, especially on large scale infrastructure projects.

D. Indian Stockbroking Industry:

The brokerage industry generated revenue of INR 382.00 Bn in FY 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.73% from FY 2019 to FY 2023.

The brokerage industry in India is transitioning to a fee-based model, from the earlier transaction- based one. With this shift, brokers are now offering new services, including investment and wealth management advisory.

There is also an increased focus on fund-based activities, such as margin funding. This is helping broker firms generate sustainable earnings. They are also expanding the range of products and services to strengthen client relationships.

Technological advances have also supported increasing participation in equity markets. Fintech companies are increasingly playing a significant role in the growth of the capital markets, backed by increased usage of smartphones and low cost high speed internet connection. Retail investors, especially millennial and Gen-Z, who are increasingly getting drawn to intuitive and extremely powerful mobile trading apps. New-age brokers, who offer seamlessness and convenience, are fast acquiring a growing base of young, new-to-market clients.

The broking industry, on the whole, is transitioning from a volume-based to a order-based revenue model that offers services such as investment advisory and wealth management. The role of the broker has evolved from being facilitators of trading to one providing a holistic platform that not just provides the new age investors with an opportunity to invest in stocks, but offers other products helping them create wealth over their lifetimes.

E. Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities:> A bull market provides opportunities to earn profits from investment and trading activity.

> With shifting educational reforms and government regulations aimed at educating investors and raising trading awareness among the general public, there is a growing opportunity for stock brokerage firms.

> Distribution and wealth management businesses are expected to benefit from rising income levels of our target and existing customer segment, being young working class and self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and increasing financialisation and equalization of savings.

Threats:> The competition has increased from Domestic and other developed countries.

> Because firms can enter and quit an industry with few limitations, the number of substitutes in the same product line at different prices poses a risk of losing the investor base.

> Threats for this Industry are very common and every person is aware of the threats and the risks involved with this Industry.

F. Segment-wise or product-wise performance

The Company is operating in only one segment i.e. Depository Participant and Share Broke. Therefore there is no requirement of Segment wise reporting.

G. Future Outlook:

The Company presents the analysis of the Company for the year 2022-23 & its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of the current business environment. It may vary due to future economic & other developments, both in India and abroad.

H. Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has taken adequate preventive and precautionary measures to overcome all negative factors responsible for low trend to ensure steady growth.

I. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 is described in the Directors Report of the Company.

J. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed

The cordial employer - employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

K. MATERIAL FINANCIAL AND COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS:

During the year there were no material financial or commercial transactions.

L. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2018 (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of significant changes (change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in Key sector- specific financial ratios. In this regard, the Company has no significant changes in any key sector- specific financial ratios to report.

M. HUMAN RESOURCES:

N. Caution Statement:

Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be “forward looking statement” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Government. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.