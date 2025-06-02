iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Devhari Exports India Ltd Company Summary

0.51
(-1.92%)
Sep 26, 2022|03:29:23 PM

Devhari Exports India Ltd Summary

Devhari Exports (India) Ltd. is a public limited company, incorporated in October 11, 1994. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of wiring. During the FY 2014, the Company has two subsidiary companies namely Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited and Shamaru Construction Private Limited.During the Financial year 2016-17, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 7,42,83,377/- divided into 74283377 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.During the FY 2016-17, the Company became a subsidiary through acquisition of Jash Dealmark Limited.During the financial year 2016-17, Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited (formerly known as Shamaru Construction Private Limited) and Siddheshwar Construction Private Limited ceased to be subsidiaries.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.