iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dhanada Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

2.3
(-4.96%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanada Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.85

-0.54

5.37

8.69

Net Worth

-1.26

5.05

10.96

14.28

Minority Interest

Debt

34.48

29.71

25.61

22.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.22

34.76

36.57

36.34

Fixed Assets

24.21

24.79

25.49

26.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6

4.04

8.09

6.87

Inventories

0.06

0.05

0.1

0.11

Inventory Days

6.21

3.93

Sundry Debtors

0.99

0.92

1.58

1.61

Debtor Days

114.39

62.17

Other Current Assets

7.84

5.98

8.63

7.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.43

-0.6

-0.47

-0.31

Creditor Days

74.6

18.49

Other Current Liabilities

-2.46

-2.31

-1.75

-1.68

Cash

3.01

5.94

2.97

3.25

Total Assets

33.22

34.77

36.55

36.35

Dhanada Corp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanada Corporation Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.