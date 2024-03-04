Dhanada Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.85
-0.54
5.37
8.69
Net Worth
-1.26
5.05
10.96
14.28
Minority Interest
Debt
34.48
29.71
25.61
22.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.22
34.76
36.57
36.34
Fixed Assets
24.21
24.79
25.49
26.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6
4.04
8.09
6.87
Inventories
0.06
0.05
0.1
0.11
Inventory Days
6.21
3.93
Sundry Debtors
0.99
0.92
1.58
1.61
Debtor Days
114.39
62.17
Other Current Assets
7.84
5.98
8.63
7.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.6
-0.47
-0.31
Creditor Days
74.6
18.49
Other Current Liabilities
-2.46
-2.31
-1.75
-1.68
Cash
3.01
5.94
2.97
3.25
Total Assets
33.22
34.77
36.55
36.35
