Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.93
9.27
10.92
8.82
yoy growth (%)
-68.35
-15.13
23.82
3.43
Raw materials
-0.31
-1.23
-1.47
-1.24
As % of sales
10.68
13.29
13.45
14.05
Employee costs
-1.51
-2.18
-2.14
-1.71
As % of sales
51.77
23.6
19.58
19.37
Other costs
-2.28
-4.96
-5.46
-4.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.92
53.52
50.03
52.79
Operating profit
-1.18
0.88
1.84
1.21
OPM
-40.37
9.57
16.91
13.76
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.75
-1.19
-1.73
Interest expense
-4.1
-3.54
-2.61
-2.14
Other income
0.08
0.08
0.07
0.25
Profit before tax
-5.91
-3.32
-1.88
-2.4
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.91
-3.32
-1.88
-2.4
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.1
-1.14
Net profit
-5.91
-3.32
-2.99
-3.54
yoy growth (%)
77.68
11.11
-15.53
-13.72
NPM
-201.36
-35.86
-27.39
-40.15
