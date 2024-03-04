iifl-logo
Dhanada Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.3
(-4.96%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.93

9.27

10.92

8.82

yoy growth (%)

-68.35

-15.13

23.82

3.43

Raw materials

-0.31

-1.23

-1.47

-1.24

As % of sales

10.68

13.29

13.45

14.05

Employee costs

-1.51

-2.18

-2.14

-1.71

As % of sales

51.77

23.6

19.58

19.37

Other costs

-2.28

-4.96

-5.46

-4.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.92

53.52

50.03

52.79

Operating profit

-1.18

0.88

1.84

1.21

OPM

-40.37

9.57

16.91

13.76

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.75

-1.19

-1.73

Interest expense

-4.1

-3.54

-2.61

-2.14

Other income

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.25

Profit before tax

-5.91

-3.32

-1.88

-2.4

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.91

-3.32

-1.88

-2.4

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.1

-1.14

Net profit

-5.91

-3.32

-2.99

-3.54

yoy growth (%)

77.68

11.11

-15.53

-13.72

NPM

-201.36

-35.86

-27.39

-40.15

