Dhanada Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.91
-3.32
-1.88
-2.4
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.75
-1.19
-1.73
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.11
3.58
1.71
0.81
Other operating items
Operating
-7.72
-0.5
-1.37
-3.32
Capital expenditure
0
0.07
0.17
0.09
Free cash flow
-7.72
-0.42
-1.2
-3.22
Equity raised
10.74
19.04
26.68
33.77
Investing
0
0
-1.11
-1.1
Financing
4.16
6.82
30.99
2.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.17
25.44
55.35
32.21
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.