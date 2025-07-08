iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dhanada Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

2.3
(-4.96%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.32
  • Day's High2.32
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.42
  • Day's Low2.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanada Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

2.32

Prev. Close

2.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

2.32

Day's Low

2.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanada Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dhanada Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhanada Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 48.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhanada Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.85

-0.54

5.37

8.69

Net Worth

-1.26

5.05

10.96

14.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.93

9.27

10.92

8.82

yoy growth (%)

-68.35

-15.13

23.82

3.43

Raw materials

-0.31

-1.23

-1.47

-1.24

As % of sales

10.68

13.29

13.45

14.05

Employee costs

-1.51

-2.18

-2.14

-1.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.91

-3.32

-1.88

-2.4

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.75

-1.19

-1.73

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.11

3.58

1.71

0.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.35

-15.13

23.82

3.43

Op profit growth

-233.45

-51.96

52.12

-39.32

EBIT growth

-938.13

-70.43

-381.58

513.44

Net profit growth

77.68

11.11

-15.53

-13.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

8.83

8.5

8.63

8.97

10.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.83

8.5

8.63

8.97

10.89

Other Operating Income

0

0.04

0.07

0.1

0.23

Other Income

0.28

0.07

0.08

0.51

0.14

View Annually Results

Dhanada Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhanada Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Havele

Director

Veena Havele

Independent Director

Shreeniwas Kale

Independent Director

Dilip Prabhune

Registered Office

Flat No 5B/14 Laxminarayan,

Nagar Krandwane,

Maharashtra - 411004

Tel: -

Website: http://www.dhanadacorp.com

Email: dhanada@dhanadacorp.com; cs@dhanadacorp.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Dhanada Corporation Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14th July, 1986 in Maharashtra under the name Vedant Hotels Private Limited and was subsequently converted into a Public Li...
Read More

Reports by Dhanada Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanada Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Dhanada Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanada Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanada Corporation Ltd is ₹12.86 Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanada Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanada Corporation Ltd is 0 and -3.42 as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanada Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanada Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanada Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Dhanada Corporation Ltd?

Dhanada Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.87%, 3 Years at -21.96%, 1 Year at -14.81%, 6 Month at 19.79%, 3 Month at 34.50% and 1 Month at -4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanada Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanada Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.67 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 48.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanada Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.