SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹2.32
Prev. Close₹2.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹2.32
Day's Low₹2.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.85
-0.54
5.37
8.69
Net Worth
-1.26
5.05
10.96
14.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.93
9.27
10.92
8.82
yoy growth (%)
-68.35
-15.13
23.82
3.43
Raw materials
-0.31
-1.23
-1.47
-1.24
As % of sales
10.68
13.29
13.45
14.05
Employee costs
-1.51
-2.18
-2.14
-1.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.91
-3.32
-1.88
-2.4
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.75
-1.19
-1.73
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.11
3.58
1.71
0.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.35
-15.13
23.82
3.43
Op profit growth
-233.45
-51.96
52.12
-39.32
EBIT growth
-938.13
-70.43
-381.58
513.44
Net profit growth
77.68
11.11
-15.53
-13.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
8.83
8.5
8.63
8.97
10.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.83
8.5
8.63
8.97
10.89
Other Operating Income
0
0.04
0.07
0.1
0.23
Other Income
0.28
0.07
0.08
0.51
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
739.35
|75.14
|1,05,241.46
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
223.55
|66.53
|46,524.58
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
371.85
|34.43
|23,254.17
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
859.7
|109.52
|18,783.62
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
783.85
|133.08
|18,306.16
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Havele
Director
Veena Havele
Independent Director
Shreeniwas Kale
Independent Director
Dilip Prabhune
Flat No 5B/14 Laxminarayan,
Nagar Krandwane,
Maharashtra - 411004
Tel: -
Website: http://www.dhanadacorp.com
Email: dhanada@dhanadacorp.com; cs@dhanadacorp.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Dhanada Corporation Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14th July, 1986 in Maharashtra under the name Vedant Hotels Private Limited and was subsequently converted into a Public Li...
