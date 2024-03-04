Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.43
-1.56
-4.45
-18.5
Op profit growth
-40.76
25.94
57.12
-37.18
EBIT growth
39.57
-50.96
129.15
68.33
Net profit growth
19.27
-1.64
-14.52
205.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.59
23.74
18.55
11.28
EBIT margin
-7.19
-5.32
-10.69
-4.46
Net profit margin
-39.1
-33.9
-33.93
-37.93
RoCE
-1.52
-1.05
-1.99
-0.83
RoNW
-4.19
-2.94
-2.48
-2.63
RoA
-2.07
-1.67
-1.57
-1.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.99
-0.97
-0.99
-0.96
Book value per share
3.34
4
4.79
5.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.53
-6.26
-6.01
-5.75
P/B
1.34
1.52
1.25
0.95
EV/EBIDTA
31.02
25.48
29.6
30.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.07
-0.13
-2.72
0.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.83
40.2
32.83
37
Inventory days
5.99
6.84
7.78
10.25
Creditor days
-55.75
-66.18
-76.76
-82.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.21
0.17
0.4
0.18
Net debt / equity
1.09
0.85
0.63
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
17.09
9.49
10.56
15.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.05
-13.65
-14.93
-19.27
Employee costs
-19.37
-18.07
-19.22
-23.26
Other costs
-52.96
-44.51
-47.27
-46.17
