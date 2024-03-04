iifl-logo
Dhanada Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

2.3
(-4.96%)
Mar 4, 2024

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.43

-1.56

-4.45

-18.5

Op profit growth

-40.76

25.94

57.12

-37.18

EBIT growth

39.57

-50.96

129.15

68.33

Net profit growth

19.27

-1.64

-14.52

205.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.59

23.74

18.55

11.28

EBIT margin

-7.19

-5.32

-10.69

-4.46

Net profit margin

-39.1

-33.9

-33.93

-37.93

RoCE

-1.52

-1.05

-1.99

-0.83

RoNW

-4.19

-2.94

-2.48

-2.63

RoA

-2.07

-1.67

-1.57

-1.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.99

-0.97

-0.99

-0.96

Book value per share

3.34

4

4.79

5.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.53

-6.26

-6.01

-5.75

P/B

1.34

1.52

1.25

0.95

EV/EBIDTA

31.02

25.48

29.6

30.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.07

-0.13

-2.72

0.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.83

40.2

32.83

37

Inventory days

5.99

6.84

7.78

10.25

Creditor days

-55.75

-66.18

-76.76

-82.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.21

0.17

0.4

0.18

Net debt / equity

1.09

0.85

0.63

0.48

Net debt / op. profit

17.09

9.49

10.56

15.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.05

-13.65

-14.93

-19.27

Employee costs

-19.37

-18.07

-19.22

-23.26

Other costs

-52.96

-44.51

-47.27

-46.17

