iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dhanada Corporation Ltd Company Summary

2.3
(-4.96%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Dhanada Corporation Ltd Summary

Dhanada Corporation Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14th July, 1986 in Maharashtra under the name Vedant Hotels Private Limited and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 12th February 1990. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Dhanada Corporation Limited in July, 2011.The Company is engaged in the business of Hospitality. Currently, Dhanada Portfolio Management Ltd. holds majority stake in the company. The Company established a Five Star Hotel (The Vedant) at Aurangabad in 1995. It came out with a public issue of Rs. 4 Crores in 1995. During the year 2009, Malkan Engineering Pvt. Ltd. became subsidiary of the Company. Apart from the above, two companies viz. Maharashtra Hospitality Ltd. and Vedant Lapidary Pvt. Ltd. were merged with the Company through a scheme of Arrangement & Amalgamation, which became operative from 1st April 2008. The Company issued and allotted 53,66,000 Equity shares to the shareholders of the transferor companies against exchange and 1,29,68,300 Equity shares to the parent Company against conversion of loan. Further 46,97,133 Equity shares were issued against acquisition of land on 30th April 2010. The Company further refurbished the 3rd floor with 23 rooms and made them operational during November 2009.Dhanada Securities Trading Private Limited was made subsidiary of the Company effective on 25th May 2011. Since November 2011, all 100 rooms in the Hotel were made operational.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.