Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.19
14.19
14.19
14.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.34
17.65
15.68
14.01
Net Worth
34.53
31.84
29.87
28.2
Minority Interest
Debt
52.11
47
44.54
36.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.24
0.24
0.27
0.3
Total Liabilities
86.88
79.08
74.68
65.41
Fixed Assets
5.93
6.17
7.64
7.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
80.21
70.91
66.31
56.87
Inventories
47.23
47.58
43.84
38.82
Inventory Days
377.2
309.32
Sundry Debtors
23.67
25.02
28.9
27.47
Debtor Days
248.66
218.88
Other Current Assets
19.95
6.98
7.02
6.69
Sundry Creditors
-7.21
-4.46
-10.04
-12.77
Creditor Days
86.38
101.75
Other Current Liabilities
-3.43
-4.21
-3.41
-3.34
Cash
0.67
1.91
0.64
0.62
Total Assets
86.9
79.08
74.68
65.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.