Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

59
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Dhanashree Elect FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.02

3.17

3.12

3.29

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.4

-0.37

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.5

-0.6

-0.83

Working capital

9.49

-1.4

4.95

Other operating items

Operating

10.66

0.85

7.09

Capital expenditure

0.19

0.89

0.26

Free cash flow

10.86

1.74

7.35

Equity raised

28.02

22.69

17.63

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

54.69

53.23

57.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.57

77.67

82.84

