Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.02
3.17
3.12
3.29
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.4
-0.37
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.5
-0.6
-0.83
Working capital
9.49
-1.4
4.95
Other operating items
Operating
10.66
0.85
7.09
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.89
0.26
Free cash flow
10.86
1.74
7.35
Equity raised
28.02
22.69
17.63
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
54.69
53.23
57.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.57
77.67
82.84
