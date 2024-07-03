Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹61.15
Prev. Close₹60.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹61.15
Day's Low₹58.05
52 Week's High₹95.7
52 Week's Low₹48.03
Book Value₹27.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.37
P/E24.47
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.19
14.19
14.19
14.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.34
17.65
15.68
14.01
Net Worth
34.53
31.84
29.87
28.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.42
45.8
43.83
53.95
yoy growth (%)
-7.39
4.5
-18.76
Raw materials
-27.63
-29.51
-27.55
-37.67
As % of sales
65.14
64.43
62.85
69.82
Employee costs
-1.95
-2.49
-2.7
-2.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.02
3.17
3.12
3.29
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.4
-0.37
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.5
-0.6
-0.83
Working capital
9.49
-1.4
4.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.39
4.5
-18.76
Op profit growth
-24.65
-1.44
9.21
EBIT growth
-26.46
-2.22
8.9
Net profit growth
-37.33
5.52
2.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Madan Gopal Maheshwari
Independent Director
Rishav Sethia
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Chandak
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Sharma
Managing Director
Nitesh Kumar Toshniwal
Executive Director
Shruti Toshniwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gopal Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhanashree Electronics Ltd
Summary
Dhanashree Electronics Limited was incorporated on 24th June, 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Since the time of establishment of the organization in 1987, the Company engaged itself in offering best quality products and services. It engaged in manufacturing, marketing, supplying various types of light products viz Light Ballast, CFL, Tube Lights, LED Lamps, LED home decorative lights, Automative Light, Outdoor Flood Light, solar light etc.The Company acclaimed in distribution and supply of lighting accessories and provider of unconventional power generation machineries. Its products got classified as safety electrical appliances, lighting peripherals and unconventional power supply like cost efficient LED lamps and accessories for solar energy bulk dealing and supply as per requirements of various state governments across the country. The Company is both vertically and horizontally integrated to cater for other electrical appliances in domestic brand markets. In 2022-23, the Company has introduced more premium range of LED down lighters,batterns, lamps, street lights, Flood Lights and other decorative luminaires. It has ventured into LED Faade and Solar Lighting products to capture emerging opportunities Luminaries division has further strengthen and is getting orders for Smart City, DMRC, Railway Stations Flyovers, bridges, temple, monuments,and tourists spots lighting.
The Dhanashree Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is ₹82.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is 24.47 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanashree Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is ₹48.03 and ₹95.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanashree Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.51%, 3 Years at 51.17%, 1 Year at -26.65%, 6 Month at -8.27%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at 4.84%.
