iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Share Price

58.05
(-3.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.15
  • Day's High61.15
  • 52 Wk High95.7
  • Prev. Close60.45
  • Day's Low58.05
  • 52 Wk Low 48.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E24.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.76
  • EPS2.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

61.15

Prev. Close

60.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

61.15

Day's Low

58.05

52 Week's High

95.7

52 Week's Low

48.03

Book Value

27.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.37

P/E

24.47

EPS

2.47

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.20%

Non-Promoter- 29.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

14.19

14.19

14.19

14.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.34

17.65

15.68

14.01

Net Worth

34.53

31.84

29.87

28.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.42

45.8

43.83

53.95

yoy growth (%)

-7.39

4.5

-18.76

Raw materials

-27.63

-29.51

-27.55

-37.67

As % of sales

65.14

64.43

62.85

69.82

Employee costs

-1.95

-2.49

-2.7

-2.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.02

3.17

3.12

3.29

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.4

-0.37

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.5

-0.6

-0.83

Working capital

9.49

-1.4

4.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.39

4.5

-18.76

Op profit growth

-24.65

-1.44

9.21

EBIT growth

-26.46

-2.22

8.9

Net profit growth

-37.33

5.52

2.44

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhanashree Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Madan Gopal Maheshwari

Independent Director

Rishav Sethia

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Chandak

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Sharma

Managing Director

Nitesh Kumar Toshniwal

Executive Director

Shruti Toshniwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gopal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanashree Electronics Ltd

Summary

Dhanashree Electronics Limited was incorporated on 24th June, 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Since the time of establishment of the organization in 1987, the Company engaged itself in offering best quality products and services. It engaged in manufacturing, marketing, supplying various types of light products viz Light Ballast, CFL, Tube Lights, LED Lamps, LED home decorative lights, Automative Light, Outdoor Flood Light, solar light etc.The Company acclaimed in distribution and supply of lighting accessories and provider of unconventional power generation machineries. Its products got classified as safety electrical appliances, lighting peripherals and unconventional power supply like cost efficient LED lamps and accessories for solar energy bulk dealing and supply as per requirements of various state governments across the country. The Company is both vertically and horizontally integrated to cater for other electrical appliances in domestic brand markets. In 2022-23, the Company has introduced more premium range of LED down lighters,batterns, lamps, street lights, Flood Lights and other decorative luminaires. It has ventured into LED Faade and Solar Lighting products to capture emerging opportunities Luminaries division has further strengthen and is getting orders for Smart City, DMRC, Railway Stations Flyovers, bridges, temple, monuments,and tourists spots lighting.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanashree Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Dhanashree Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is ₹82.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is 24.47 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanashree Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is ₹48.03 and ₹95.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd?

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.51%, 3 Years at 51.17%, 1 Year at -26.65%, 6 Month at -8.27%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at 4.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanashree Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.