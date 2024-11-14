Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 10 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 19 Oct 2024

Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR ADOPTION AND APPROVAL OF UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 2024 ENCLOSED PLEASE FIND ATTACHED ADOPTION & APPROVAL OF HALY YEARLY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPT 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Jul 2024

Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER ENDED JUNE 2024 SUBMISSION OF UNAUTITED STANFALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE QUATER 2024 WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 13 Apr 2024

Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ADOPTION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 AND AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31ST MARCH 2024

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 21 May 2024

APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

INTIMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER We would like to inform the Stock Exchange that on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee that Mr Surya Prakash Toshniwal has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at the Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 02.032024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024