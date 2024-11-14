|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Dec 2024
|10 Jan 2025
|as per letter attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR ADOPTION AND APPROVAL OF UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 2024 ENCLOSED PLEASE FIND ATTACHED ADOPTION & APPROVAL OF HALY YEARLY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPT 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER ENDED JUNE 2024 SUBMISSION OF UNAUTITED STANFALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE QUATER 2024 WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|13 Apr 2024
|Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ADOPTION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 AND AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31ST MARCH 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR
|Board Meeting
|2 Mar 2024
|2 Mar 2024
|INTIMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER We would like to inform the Stock Exchange that on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee that Mr Surya Prakash Toshniwal has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at the Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 02.032024
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUATER ENDING DECEMBER 2023. Please find attached the quaterly unaudited financial results for the quater ended December 2023 and Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.