iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

59.95
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Dhanashree Elect CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Dec 202410 Jan 2025
as per letter attached
Board Meeting14 Nov 202419 Oct 2024
Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR ADOPTION AND APPROVAL OF UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 2024 ENCLOSED PLEASE FIND ATTACHED ADOPTION & APPROVAL OF HALY YEARLY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPT 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Jul 2024
Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER ENDED JUNE 2024 SUBMISSION OF UNAUTITED STANFALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE QUATER 2024 WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202413 Apr 2024
Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ADOPTION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 AND AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31ST MARCH 2024
Board Meeting20 May 202421 May 2024
APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR
Board Meeting2 Mar 20242 Mar 2024
INTIMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER We would like to inform the Stock Exchange that on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee that Mr Surya Prakash Toshniwal has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at the Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 02.032024
Board Meeting14 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
Dhanashree Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUATER ENDING DECEMBER 2023. Please find attached the quaterly unaudited financial results for the quater ended December 2023 and Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Dhanashree Elect: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanashree Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.