Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.42
45.8
43.83
53.95
yoy growth (%)
-7.39
4.5
-18.76
Raw materials
-27.63
-29.51
-27.55
-37.67
As % of sales
65.14
64.43
62.85
69.82
Employee costs
-1.95
-2.49
-2.7
-2.38
As % of sales
4.62
5.45
6.17
4.42
Other costs
-6.35
-5.2
-4.85
-5.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.97
11.36
11.08
10.95
Operating profit
6.47
8.58
8.71
7.98
OPM
15.25
18.75
19.88
14.79
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.4
-0.37
-0.37
Interest expense
-4.05
-5.1
-5.33
-4.47
Other income
0.1
0.09
0.11
0.16
Profit before tax
2.02
3.17
3.12
3.29
Taxes
-0.35
-0.5
-0.6
-0.83
Tax rate
-17.62
-16.08
-19.34
-25.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.66
2.66
2.52
2.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.66
2.66
2.52
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-37.33
5.52
2.44
NPM
3.92
5.8
5.75
4.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.