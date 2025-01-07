iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.05
(0.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:20:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanashree Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.42

45.8

43.83

53.95

yoy growth (%)

-7.39

4.5

-18.76

Raw materials

-27.63

-29.51

-27.55

-37.67

As % of sales

65.14

64.43

62.85

69.82

Employee costs

-1.95

-2.49

-2.7

-2.38

As % of sales

4.62

5.45

6.17

4.42

Other costs

-6.35

-5.2

-4.85

-5.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.97

11.36

11.08

10.95

Operating profit

6.47

8.58

8.71

7.98

OPM

15.25

18.75

19.88

14.79

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.4

-0.37

-0.37

Interest expense

-4.05

-5.1

-5.33

-4.47

Other income

0.1

0.09

0.11

0.16

Profit before tax

2.02

3.17

3.12

3.29

Taxes

-0.35

-0.5

-0.6

-0.83

Tax rate

-17.62

-16.08

-19.34

-25.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.66

2.66

2.52

2.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.66

2.66

2.52

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-37.33

5.52

2.44

NPM

3.92

5.8

5.75

4.56

