Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Summary

Dhanashree Electronics Limited was incorporated on 24th June, 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Since the time of establishment of the organization in 1987, the Company engaged itself in offering best quality products and services. It engaged in manufacturing, marketing, supplying various types of light products viz Light Ballast, CFL, Tube Lights, LED Lamps, LED home decorative lights, Automative Light, Outdoor Flood Light, solar light etc.The Company acclaimed in distribution and supply of lighting accessories and provider of unconventional power generation machineries. Its products got classified as safety electrical appliances, lighting peripherals and unconventional power supply like cost efficient LED lamps and accessories for solar energy bulk dealing and supply as per requirements of various state governments across the country. The Company is both vertically and horizontally integrated to cater for other electrical appliances in domestic brand markets. In 2022-23, the Company has introduced more premium range of LED down lighters,batterns, lamps, street lights, Flood Lights and other decorative luminaires. It has ventured into LED Faade and Solar Lighting products to capture emerging opportunities Luminaries division has further strengthen and is getting orders for Smart City, DMRC, Railway Stations Flyovers, bridges, temple, monuments,and tourists spots lighting.