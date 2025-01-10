Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.32
5.15
5.37
4.88
Net Worth
9.47
9.3
9.52
9.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.48
9.3
9.52
9.1
Fixed Assets
8.14
8.54
8.85
9.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.04
0.12
0.19
Networking Capital
-1.63
-0.13
-1.26
-1.7
Inventories
0.13
0.14
0.12
0.09
Inventory Days
3.35
Sundry Debtors
1.75
2.45
1.71
1.07
Debtor Days
39.92
Other Current Assets
2.03
1.83
1.75
1.9
Sundry Creditors
-0.8
-0.43
-0.84
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.74
-4.12
-4
-4.76
Cash
2.98
0.85
1.8
0.91
Total Assets
9.49
9.3
9.51
9.12
