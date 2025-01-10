iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Balance Sheet

20
(-0.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.32

5.15

5.37

4.88

Net Worth

9.47

9.3

9.52

9.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.48

9.3

9.52

9.1

Fixed Assets

8.14

8.54

8.85

9.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.04

0.12

0.19

Networking Capital

-1.63

-0.13

-1.26

-1.7

Inventories

0.13

0.14

0.12

0.09

Inventory Days

3.35

Sundry Debtors

1.75

2.45

1.71

1.07

Debtor Days

39.92

Other Current Assets

2.03

1.83

1.75

1.9

Sundry Creditors

-0.8

-0.43

-0.84

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.74

-4.12

-4

-4.76

Cash

2.98

0.85

1.8

0.91

Total Assets

9.49

9.3

9.51

9.12

