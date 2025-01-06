iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.31
(-4.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Dhanvantri Jeev. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.63

-0.31

0.11

0.67

Depreciation

-1.04

-1.09

-1.12

-1.1

Tax paid

0.2

0.05

-0.06

0.05

Working capital

-0.23

0.41

-0.8

0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-2.69

-0.95

-1.88

-0.19

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.34

0.29

1.31

Free cash flow

-2.61

-0.61

-1.59

1.11

Equity raised

12.6

13.13

13.04

11.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.03

0

-1.85

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.95

12.52

9.6

12.7

