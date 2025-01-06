Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.63
-0.31
0.11
0.67
Depreciation
-1.04
-1.09
-1.12
-1.1
Tax paid
0.2
0.05
-0.06
0.05
Working capital
-0.23
0.41
-0.8
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
-2.69
-0.95
-1.88
-0.19
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.34
0.29
1.31
Free cash flow
-2.61
-0.61
-1.59
1.11
Equity raised
12.6
13.13
13.04
11.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.03
0
-1.85
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.95
12.52
9.6
12.7
