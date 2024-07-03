iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Share Price

21.7
(2.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:35:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.2
  • Day's High22.2
  • 52 Wk High27.73
  • Prev. Close21.21
  • Day's Low21.7
  • 52 Wk Low 13.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E14.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.78
  • EPS1.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

22.2

Prev. Close

21.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

22.2

Day's Low

21.7

52 Week's High

27.73

52 Week's Low

13.55

Book Value

23.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.9

P/E

14.53

EPS

1.46

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.64%

Non-Promoter- 80.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.32

5.15

5.37

4.88

Net Worth

9.47

9.3

9.52

9.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.78

18.2

16.93

13.81

yoy growth (%)

-46.27

7.52

22.54

23.21

Raw materials

-2.33

-3.35

-2.25

-1.55

As % of sales

23.82

18.4

13.32

11.28

Employee costs

-2.36

-3.58

-3.73

-2.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.63

-0.31

0.11

0.67

Depreciation

-1.04

-1.09

-1.12

-1.1

Tax paid

0.2

0.05

-0.06

0.05

Working capital

-0.23

0.41

-0.8

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.27

7.52

22.54

23.21

Op profit growth

-212.67

-46.09

-33.43

57.24

EBIT growth

489.54

-218.04

-74.08

-21.74

Net profit growth

438.61

-664.38

-93.57

33.37

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shalini Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Meenaakashi Elhence

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Premjit S Kashyap

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Anil Elhence

Non Executive Director

Rowena Sharma

Non Executive Director

Tulsi Prasad

Independent Director

Mohd Haaris

Independent Director

AMITABH KRISHNA BHATIA

Independent Director

Ravi Karan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd

Summary

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Limited, incorporated on June 11, 1993 is a multi speciality hospital providing reliable diagnostic and therapeutical services. Dhanvantri Hospital with advance and high-class patient care, made humble beginning around 30 years ago in 1993 at 1- Saket, Meerut. The Hospital has now grown to become a major healthcare provider to all walks of life in Meerut and the surrounding region. The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies in Uttar Pradesh with the main object of providing diagnostic and therapeutic services including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). It obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 2, 1993. In October 1993, the Company acquired a constructed building at Saket, in Meerut for establishing the Diagnostic Centre. The renovation of the site was already completed. Diagnostic equipments in the Urology and Cardiology Sections were already installed and are in operation.The Company is engaged mainly providing Medical & Health-care Services to the public at large. Dhanvantri Hospital is one of the first comprehensive, multi-specialty setup in Western-Up with latest State-of-the-Art equipment for both diagnostic and therapeutic services under one roof. It provide efficient, patient oriented services in a friendly and clean environment at moderate rates. The Hospital offers diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in all specialities, well equipped multidisciplinary intensive care units a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd share price today?

The Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is ₹8.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is 14.53 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is ₹13.55 and ₹27.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd?

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.64%, 3 Years at 16.31%, 1 Year at 48.74%, 6 Month at 0.14%, 3 Month at -1.07% and 1 Month at -6.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd

Information
Share Price
Futures Price
Option Chain
Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result
Half Yearly Result
Nine Monthly Result
Annual Result
News
Company

