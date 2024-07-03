Summary

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Limited, incorporated on June 11, 1993 is a multi speciality hospital providing reliable diagnostic and therapeutical services. Dhanvantri Hospital with advance and high-class patient care, made humble beginning around 30 years ago in 1993 at 1- Saket, Meerut. The Hospital has now grown to become a major healthcare provider to all walks of life in Meerut and the surrounding region. The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies in Uttar Pradesh with the main object of providing diagnostic and therapeutic services including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). It obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 2, 1993. In October 1993, the Company acquired a constructed building at Saket, in Meerut for establishing the Diagnostic Centre. The renovation of the site was already completed. Diagnostic equipments in the Urology and Cardiology Sections were already installed and are in operation.The Company is engaged mainly providing Medical & Health-care Services to the public at large. Dhanvantri Hospital is one of the first comprehensive, multi-specialty setup in Western-Up with latest State-of-the-Art equipment for both diagnostic and therapeutic services under one roof. It provide efficient, patient oriented services in a friendly and clean environment at moderate rates. The Hospital offers diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in all specialities, well equipped multidisciplinary intensive care units a

