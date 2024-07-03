Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹22.2
Prev. Close₹21.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹22.2
Day's Low₹21.7
52 Week's High₹27.73
52 Week's Low₹13.55
Book Value₹23.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.9
P/E14.53
EPS1.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.32
5.15
5.37
4.88
Net Worth
9.47
9.3
9.52
9.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.78
18.2
16.93
13.81
yoy growth (%)
-46.27
7.52
22.54
23.21
Raw materials
-2.33
-3.35
-2.25
-1.55
As % of sales
23.82
18.4
13.32
11.28
Employee costs
-2.36
-3.58
-3.73
-2.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.63
-0.31
0.11
0.67
Depreciation
-1.04
-1.09
-1.12
-1.1
Tax paid
0.2
0.05
-0.06
0.05
Working capital
-0.23
0.41
-0.8
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.27
7.52
22.54
23.21
Op profit growth
-212.67
-46.09
-33.43
57.24
EBIT growth
489.54
-218.04
-74.08
-21.74
Net profit growth
438.61
-664.38
-93.57
33.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shalini Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Meenaakashi Elhence
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Premjit S Kashyap
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Anil Elhence
Non Executive Director
Rowena Sharma
Non Executive Director
Tulsi Prasad
Independent Director
Mohd Haaris
Independent Director
AMITABH KRISHNA BHATIA
Independent Director
Ravi Karan
Summary
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Limited, incorporated on June 11, 1993 is a multi speciality hospital providing reliable diagnostic and therapeutical services. Dhanvantri Hospital with advance and high-class patient care, made humble beginning around 30 years ago in 1993 at 1- Saket, Meerut. The Hospital has now grown to become a major healthcare provider to all walks of life in Meerut and the surrounding region. The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies in Uttar Pradesh with the main object of providing diagnostic and therapeutic services including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). It obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on August 2, 1993. In October 1993, the Company acquired a constructed building at Saket, in Meerut for establishing the Diagnostic Centre. The renovation of the site was already completed. Diagnostic equipments in the Urology and Cardiology Sections were already installed and are in operation.The Company is engaged mainly providing Medical & Health-care Services to the public at large. Dhanvantri Hospital is one of the first comprehensive, multi-specialty setup in Western-Up with latest State-of-the-Art equipment for both diagnostic and therapeutic services under one roof. It provide efficient, patient oriented services in a friendly and clean environment at moderate rates. The Hospital offers diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in all specialities, well equipped multidisciplinary intensive care units a
The Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is ₹8.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is 14.53 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd is ₹13.55 and ₹27.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.64%, 3 Years at 16.31%, 1 Year at 48.74%, 6 Month at 0.14%, 3 Month at -1.07% and 1 Month at -6.36%.
