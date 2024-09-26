|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|The Board has decided to record date of 18th September 2024 for the purpose of conveying an AGM for the year 2024 The Proceeding of the 31st AGM held on 26/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
