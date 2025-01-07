iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.31
(4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.78

18.2

16.93

13.81

yoy growth (%)

-46.27

7.52

22.54

23.21

Raw materials

-2.33

-3.35

-2.25

-1.55

As % of sales

23.82

18.4

13.32

11.28

Employee costs

-2.36

-3.58

-3.73

-2.74

As % of sales

24.15

19.68

22.03

19.89

Other costs

-5.83

-10.6

-9.71

-7.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.67

58.25

57.35

55.41

Operating profit

-0.74

0.66

1.23

1.85

OPM

-7.65

3.65

7.28

13.4

Depreciation

-1.04

-1.09

-1.12

-1.1

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.04

-0.11

-0.21

Other income

0.18

0.16

0.12

0.14

Profit before tax

-1.63

-0.31

0.11

0.67

Taxes

0.2

0.05

-0.06

0.05

Tax rate

-12.69

-16.43

-59.91

8.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.42

-0.26

0.04

0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.42

-0.26

0.04

0.72

yoy growth (%)

438.61

-664.38

-93.57

33.37

NPM

-14.55

-1.45

0.27

5.27

Dhanvantri Jeev. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.