|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.78
18.2
16.93
13.81
yoy growth (%)
-46.27
7.52
22.54
23.21
Raw materials
-2.33
-3.35
-2.25
-1.55
As % of sales
23.82
18.4
13.32
11.28
Employee costs
-2.36
-3.58
-3.73
-2.74
As % of sales
24.15
19.68
22.03
19.89
Other costs
-5.83
-10.6
-9.71
-7.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.67
58.25
57.35
55.41
Operating profit
-0.74
0.66
1.23
1.85
OPM
-7.65
3.65
7.28
13.4
Depreciation
-1.04
-1.09
-1.12
-1.1
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.04
-0.11
-0.21
Other income
0.18
0.16
0.12
0.14
Profit before tax
-1.63
-0.31
0.11
0.67
Taxes
0.2
0.05
-0.06
0.05
Tax rate
-12.69
-16.43
-59.91
8.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.42
-0.26
0.04
0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.42
-0.26
0.04
0.72
yoy growth (%)
438.61
-664.38
-93.57
33.37
NPM
-14.55
-1.45
0.27
5.27
