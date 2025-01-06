Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 28 Dec 2024

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The agenda. * To majorly discuss the postal ballot for regularization of Mr. Ravi Karan as he was appointed as additional independent director. 1.Considered the passing of resolutions by postal ballot to obtain Shareholders approval for the ratification of the appointment of Mr. Ravi Karan (DIN: 10779204) as Non-Executive- Independent Director of the Company for a Term of Five consecutive years 2. Approved the Notice of the Postal ballot for the ratification of the appointment of Mr. Ravi Karan (DIN: 10779204) as Non-Executive- Independent Director of the Company for a Term of Five consecutive years 3. CA Sarat Jain partner Sarat Jain & Associates M.NO: -080216 FRN: -014793C is being appointed as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of Postal Ballot (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting is to be held adopt the unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th Nov 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To appoint an Independent Director (Additional). 2. To review the performance of the company. In the meeting Mr. Ravi karan holding DIN 10779204 is appointed as a additional Independent director from 01 Nov 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 4. To consider and approve draft Boards Report and its Annexure for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 5. To consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2022-2023 6. To consider and fix the date time for conducting 31st Annual General Meeting and to approve the Draft Notice of the said AGM of the Company. 9. To consider fix and intimate the dates of the Book Closure to the stock exchange for the purpose of holding the Annual General Meeting. 10. To consider and fix the date of E-Voting. (e-voting shall remain open for not less than three days and shall close at 5.00 p.m. on the date preceding the date of the general meeting) 11. To consider and fix the Cut-off date (Record Date) for the purpose of E-Voting (date not earlier than seven days before the date of general meeting for determining the eligibility to vote) 12. To consider and appoint the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-Voting results of Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda To authorize the director to publish the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 47 of th6 SEBI Listing Regulation (LOOR 2015) The outcome of the board meeting show the quarterly result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 5. To Consider and adopt The Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended on 31st March2024 6. To authorize the director to publish the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 47 of th6 SEBI Listing Regulation (LOOR 2015) 7. To approve the related party transactions entered into by the director of the company if any. 8. To take note on the statutory compliances for the quarter year ended on 31st March 2024. Statement of investor Complaint Trading Window Closer Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report Shareholding Pattern Corporate Governance Report Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Secretarial Compliance Report Disclosure Regarding Non-Applicability of Large Corporate Framework. Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) SDD Software Certificate AUDITED RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31-03-2024 1. Approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 st March 2024. We attach herewith a copy of the reviewed audited financial results along with the Auditors Report. We are arranging to publish these results in the newspaper as per Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved Appointment of M/s KPRS and Associates Firm Reg. 014851C as an Internal Auditor of the Company in accordance with section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. Approved the appointment of M/s Sumit Bist & Associates COP 22707 as a secretarial auditor of the company pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024