Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
420.01
270.52
332.96
175.14
Net Worth
426.33
276.84
339.28
181.46
Minority Interest
Debt
63.66
72.38
62.51
63.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.05
11.01
27.21
7.91
Total Liabilities
502.04
360.23
429
252.81
Fixed Assets
6.41
6.89
7.13
8.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
494.23
349.93
427.63
246.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.25
1.15
Networking Capital
-0.54
2.97
-6.24
-3.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.35
4
6.08
3.22
Debtor Days
115.81
Other Current Assets
1.02
5.1
0.17
0.32
Sundry Creditors
-3.43
-3.13
-6.82
-2.46
Creditor Days
88.47
Other Current Liabilities
-2.49
-3
-5.67
-4.48
Cash
1.94
0.43
0.24
0.57
Total Assets
502.03
360.23
429.01
252.83
