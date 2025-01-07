iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

336.35
(-3.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.14

14.32

31.09

47.99

yoy growth (%)

-29.14

-53.93

-35.2

-60.58

Raw materials

-8.5

-12.2

-27.34

-42.02

As % of sales

83.78

85.2

87.93

87.55

Employee costs

-0.51

-0.5

-0.57

-0.56

As % of sales

5.1

3.5

1.84

1.17

Other costs

-1.96

-16.16

-13.42

-4.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.4

112.83

43.16

8.39

Operating profit

-0.84

-14.54

-10.24

1.38

OPM

-8.29

-101.54

-32.94

2.87

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.73

-0.8

Interest expense

-5.36

-4.68

-3.24

-8.3

Other income

39.36

4.27

7.76

15.91

Profit before tax

32.49

-15.69

-6.45

8.19

Taxes

0.73

0.01

2.29

-2.62

Tax rate

2.27

-0.11

-35.62

-32.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.23

-15.68

-4.15

5.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

33.23

-15.68

-4.15

5.56

yoy growth (%)

-311.92

277.42

-174.7

5.62

NPM

327.45

-109.47

-13.36

11.58

Dhoot Indl.Fin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.