|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.14
14.32
31.09
47.99
yoy growth (%)
-29.14
-53.93
-35.2
-60.58
Raw materials
-8.5
-12.2
-27.34
-42.02
As % of sales
83.78
85.2
87.93
87.55
Employee costs
-0.51
-0.5
-0.57
-0.56
As % of sales
5.1
3.5
1.84
1.17
Other costs
-1.96
-16.16
-13.42
-4.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.4
112.83
43.16
8.39
Operating profit
-0.84
-14.54
-10.24
1.38
OPM
-8.29
-101.54
-32.94
2.87
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.73
-0.8
Interest expense
-5.36
-4.68
-3.24
-8.3
Other income
39.36
4.27
7.76
15.91
Profit before tax
32.49
-15.69
-6.45
8.19
Taxes
0.73
0.01
2.29
-2.62
Tax rate
2.27
-0.11
-35.62
-32.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.23
-15.68
-4.15
5.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
33.23
-15.68
-4.15
5.56
yoy growth (%)
-311.92
277.42
-174.7
5.62
NPM
327.45
-109.47
-13.36
11.58
