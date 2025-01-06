iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

343.5
(-9.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dhoot Indl.Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.49

-15.69

-6.45

8.19

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.73

-0.8

Tax paid

0.73

0.01

2.29

-2.62

Working capital

5.22

-19.5

-16.97

-27.51

Other operating items

Operating

37.78

-35.92

-21.85

-22.75

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.12

0.06

-0.22

Free cash flow

37.84

-35.79

-21.79

-22.97

Equity raised

171.12

156.31

207.28

126.79

Investing

164.56

-49.57

3.63

109.07

Financing

80.77

45.78

-30.09

27.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

454.3

116.72

159.03

240.87

