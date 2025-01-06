Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.49
-15.69
-6.45
8.19
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.73
-0.8
Tax paid
0.73
0.01
2.29
-2.62
Working capital
5.22
-19.5
-16.97
-27.51
Other operating items
Operating
37.78
-35.92
-21.85
-22.75
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.12
0.06
-0.22
Free cash flow
37.84
-35.79
-21.79
-22.97
Equity raised
171.12
156.31
207.28
126.79
Investing
164.56
-49.57
3.63
109.07
Financing
80.77
45.78
-30.09
27.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
454.3
116.72
159.03
240.87
