Open₹395.9
Prev. Close₹377.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.5
Day's High₹395.9
Day's Low₹375
52 Week's High₹469.9
52 Week's Low₹137.05
Book Value₹813.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)238.82
P/E1.45
EPS259.88
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
420.01
270.52
332.96
175.14
Net Worth
426.33
276.84
339.28
181.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.14
14.32
31.09
47.99
yoy growth (%)
-29.14
-53.93
-35.2
-60.58
Raw materials
-8.5
-12.2
-27.34
-42.02
As % of sales
83.78
85.2
87.93
87.55
Employee costs
-0.51
-0.5
-0.57
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.49
-15.69
-6.45
8.19
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.73
-0.8
Tax paid
0.73
0.01
2.29
-2.62
Working capital
5.22
-19.5
-16.97
-27.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.14
-53.93
-35.2
-60.58
Op profit growth
-94.21
41.96
-841.67
-77.68
EBIT growth
-443.69
242.84
-119.48
77.95
Net profit growth
-311.92
277.42
-174.7
5.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajgopal Dhoot
Managing Director
Rohit Kumar Dhoot
Non Executive Director
Vaidehi Dhoot
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pallavi Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhairav Surendra Sheth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Jain
Summary
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sampoorria Traders Private Limited on October 27, 1978 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on May 27, 1994. On September 23, 1994, the name of the Company was changed to its present name. The Company is the Authorised Dealer of reputed companies like Century Rayon, Grasim Industries , National Rayon Corporation and Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company . In last five years, the Company has established its business of chemicals.The Company presently engages in the trade of chemicals, papers, electronics, and shares primarily in India. Besides, it trades in compressed gas. In addition, it involves in generation of wind power; and provides bill discounting services. In 2010-11, the Company focused basically in the service sector. Due to the depressed market condition company had decided to limit its exposure in financial services only to bill discounting activities and increased its thrust in the trading activities. The turnover of trading activities in Industrial Chemicals and paper steadily increased. Of late Company also started trading in compressed gas.
The Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹378 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹238.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is 1.45 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹137.05 and ₹469.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.11%, 3 Years at 58.40%, 1 Year at 142.02%, 6 Month at 23.38%, 3 Month at 19.84% and 1 Month at -2.58%.
