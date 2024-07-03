iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Share Price

378
(0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open395.9
  • Day's High395.9
  • 52 Wk High469.9
  • Prev. Close377.55
  • Day's Low375
  • 52 Wk Low 137.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.5
  • P/E1.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value813.27
  • EPS259.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)238.82
  • Div. Yield0.4
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

395.9

Prev. Close

377.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2.5

Day's High

395.9

Day's Low

375

52 Week's High

469.9

52 Week's Low

137.05

Book Value

813.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

238.82

P/E

1.45

EPS

259.88

Divi. Yield

0.4

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 30.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

420.01

270.52

332.96

175.14

Net Worth

426.33

276.84

339.28

181.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.14

14.32

31.09

47.99

yoy growth (%)

-29.14

-53.93

-35.2

-60.58

Raw materials

-8.5

-12.2

-27.34

-42.02

As % of sales

83.78

85.2

87.93

87.55

Employee costs

-0.51

-0.5

-0.57

-0.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.49

-15.69

-6.45

8.19

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.73

-0.8

Tax paid

0.73

0.01

2.29

-2.62

Working capital

5.22

-19.5

-16.97

-27.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.14

-53.93

-35.2

-60.58

Op profit growth

-94.21

41.96

-841.67

-77.68

EBIT growth

-443.69

242.84

-119.48

77.95

Net profit growth

-311.92

277.42

-174.7

5.62

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajgopal Dhoot

Managing Director

Rohit Kumar Dhoot

Non Executive Director

Vaidehi Dhoot

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pallavi Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhairav Surendra Sheth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd

Summary

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sampoorria Traders Private Limited on October 27, 1978 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on May 27, 1994. On September 23, 1994, the name of the Company was changed to its present name. The Company is the Authorised Dealer of reputed companies like Century Rayon, Grasim Industries , National Rayon Corporation and Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company . In last five years, the Company has established its business of chemicals.The Company presently engages in the trade of chemicals, papers, electronics, and shares primarily in India. Besides, it trades in compressed gas. In addition, it involves in generation of wind power; and provides bill discounting services. In 2010-11, the Company focused basically in the service sector. Due to the depressed market condition company had decided to limit its exposure in financial services only to bill discounting activities and increased its thrust in the trading activities. The turnover of trading activities in Industrial Chemicals and paper steadily increased. Of late Company also started trading in compressed gas.
Company FAQs

What is the Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd share price today?

The Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹378 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹238.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is 1.45 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹137.05 and ₹469.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd?

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.11%, 3 Years at 58.40%, 1 Year at 142.02%, 6 Month at 23.38%, 3 Month at 19.84% and 1 Month at -2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.07 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 30.90 %

