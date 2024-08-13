The Board has recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e 15% of the face value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company has fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as the RECORD DATE for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023- 2024, if declared, as recommended by Board at its Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 and for the 46th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)