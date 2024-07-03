iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Company Summary

295
(-6.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Summary

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sampoorria Traders Private Limited on October 27, 1978 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on May 27, 1994. On September 23, 1994, the name of the Company was changed to its present name. The Company is the Authorised Dealer of reputed companies like Century Rayon, Grasim Industries , National Rayon Corporation and Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company . In last five years, the Company has established its business of chemicals.The Company presently engages in the trade of chemicals, papers, electronics, and shares primarily in India. Besides, it trades in compressed gas. In addition, it involves in generation of wind power; and provides bill discounting services. In 2010-11, the Company focused basically in the service sector. Due to the depressed market condition company had decided to limit its exposure in financial services only to bill discounting activities and increased its thrust in the trading activities. The turnover of trading activities in Industrial Chemicals and paper steadily increased. Of late Company also started trading in compressed gas.

