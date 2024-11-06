DHOOT INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for Designated Persons including Employees and Directors has been closed from end of quarter i.e. 01st January 2024 and shall remain closed up to 15th February 2024 (both days inclusive) due to the above under the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Please take the same on record and acknowledge. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, inter alia, transacted following businesses: 1. The Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2023, read with the Auditors Limited Review Report. The meeting commenced at 02:00 PM and concluded at 03:00 PM. Please take the same on record and oblige. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 the Board has, inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review report thereof. Attached herewith is a copy of Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review report as at 31st December, 2023. Please take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)