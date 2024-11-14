iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Investments Ltd Board Meeting

1,761.7
(-0.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Dhunseri Invest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/11/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting date 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Dividend if any for the year 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/05/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. This is further to our letter dated 2nd February, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., 12th February, 2024, inter alia have considered, approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The same along with a copy of the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

