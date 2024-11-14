Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/11/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting date 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Dividend if any for the year 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/05/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 28/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024