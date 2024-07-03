iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Investments Ltd Share Price

1,949.95
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,056.8
  • Day's High2,056.8
  • 52 Wk High2,668.5
  • Prev. Close2,023.8
  • Day's Low1,940
  • 52 Wk Low 1,007.1
  • Turnover (lac)9.76
  • P/E44.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value766
  • EPS45.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,188.92
  • Div. Yield0.12
No Records Found

Dhunseri Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2,056.8

Prev. Close

2,023.8

Turnover(Lac.)

9.76

Day's High

2,056.8

Day's Low

1,940

52 Week's High

2,668.5

52 Week's Low

1,007.1

Book Value

766

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,188.92

P/E

44.88

EPS

45.19

Divi. Yield

0.12

Dhunseri Investments Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Dhunseri Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhunseri Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.12%

Foreign: 1.11%

Indian: 73.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 24.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhunseri Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

445.18

345.03

339.79

313.76

Net Worth

451.28

351.13

345.89

319.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.87

-2.13

1.71

2.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

465.2

242.92

279.15

207.43

75.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

465.2

242.92

279.15

207.43

75.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

99.23

723.4

364.11

200.75

36.56

Dhunseri Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhunseri Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

C K Dhanuka

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Aruna Dhanuka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M Dhanuka

Independent Non Exe. Director

P J Bhide

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajya Vardhan Kejriwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh K Chandak

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

BHARATI DHANUKA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhunseri Investments Ltd

Summary

Dhunseri Investments Limited is an Investment Company holding a varied investment portfolio consisting of both listed and unlisted securities. The Companys principal business is dealing in shares & securities. Earlier, they engaged in tea packeting business, having their manufacturing facility at Jaipur in Rajasthan.Dhunseri Investments Limited was incorporated on February 4, 1997 in Kolkata with the name Dhunseri Marketing Limited. On January 3, 2000, the company changed the name from Dhunseri Marketing Limited to DI Marketing Limited and on July 16, 2010, changed from DI Marketing Limited to Dhunseri Investments Limited.The Tea Packet Factory at Jaipur was demerged with the Investment Division of Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. (DPTL), sanctioned by the High Court of Calcutta vide Order dated May 6, 2010 through the Scheme of Arrangement, whereby the said Scheme became effective from April 1, 2009.The equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange with effect from March 18, 2011.Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an Order dated 7th August, 2015, the entire Assets and Liabilities of Plenty Valley Intra Limited (PVIL),were transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from 1st April, 2014.Tastetaria Foods Private Ltd. (Formerly Tastetaria Private Ltd.) ceased to be a Subsidiary of DVL and step down subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 11th June, 2018. The Company had two
Company FAQs

What is the Dhunseri Investments Ltd share price today?

The Dhunseri Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1949.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is ₹1188.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is 44.88 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhunseri Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhunseri Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is ₹1007.1 and ₹2668.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhunseri Investments Ltd?

Dhunseri Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.00%, 3 Years at 45.68%, 1 Year at 69.35%, 6 Month at 44.94%, 3 Month at -14.50% and 1 Month at -10.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhunseri Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 24.89 %

