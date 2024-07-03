Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2,056.8
Prev. Close₹2,023.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.76
Day's High₹2,056.8
Day's Low₹1,940
52 Week's High₹2,668.5
52 Week's Low₹1,007.1
Book Value₹766
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,188.92
P/E44.88
EPS45.19
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
445.18
345.03
339.79
313.76
Net Worth
451.28
351.13
345.89
319.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.87
-2.13
1.71
2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
465.2
242.92
279.15
207.43
75.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
465.2
242.92
279.15
207.43
75.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
99.23
723.4
364.11
200.75
36.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
C K Dhanuka
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Aruna Dhanuka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M Dhanuka
Independent Non Exe. Director
P J Bhide
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajya Vardhan Kejriwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh K Chandak
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
BHARATI DHANUKA
Summary
Dhunseri Investments Limited is an Investment Company holding a varied investment portfolio consisting of both listed and unlisted securities. The Companys principal business is dealing in shares & securities. Earlier, they engaged in tea packeting business, having their manufacturing facility at Jaipur in Rajasthan.Dhunseri Investments Limited was incorporated on February 4, 1997 in Kolkata with the name Dhunseri Marketing Limited. On January 3, 2000, the company changed the name from Dhunseri Marketing Limited to DI Marketing Limited and on July 16, 2010, changed from DI Marketing Limited to Dhunseri Investments Limited.The Tea Packet Factory at Jaipur was demerged with the Investment Division of Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. (DPTL), sanctioned by the High Court of Calcutta vide Order dated May 6, 2010 through the Scheme of Arrangement, whereby the said Scheme became effective from April 1, 2009.The equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange with effect from March 18, 2011.Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an Order dated 7th August, 2015, the entire Assets and Liabilities of Plenty Valley Intra Limited (PVIL),were transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from 1st April, 2014.Tastetaria Foods Private Ltd. (Formerly Tastetaria Private Ltd.) ceased to be a Subsidiary of DVL and step down subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 11th June, 2018. The Company had two
Read More
The Dhunseri Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1949.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is ₹1188.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is 44.88 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhunseri Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhunseri Investments Ltd is ₹1007.1 and ₹2668.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhunseri Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.00%, 3 Years at 45.68%, 1 Year at 69.35%, 6 Month at 44.94%, 3 Month at -14.50% and 1 Month at -10.73%.
