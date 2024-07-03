Dhunseri Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
160.06
178.52
278.37
73.06
60.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
160.06
178.52
278.37
73.06
60.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
105.5
51.04
12.45
11.72
76.09
Total Income
265.56
229.56
290.82
84.78
136.9
Total Expenditure
103.35
122.16
267.64
63.94
29.17
PBIDT
162.22
107.39
23.18
20.84
107.73
Interest
19.72
2.34
5.99
8.31
0.96
PBDT
142.49
105.06
17.18
12.54
106.78
Depreciation
10.84
10.93
10.91
6.6
5.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.12
7.53
4.7
3.57
21.15
Deferred Tax
34.89
9.65
5.47
3.23
1.45
Reported Profit After Tax
82.65
76.94
-3.9
-0.86
78.56
Minority Interest After NP
29.42
30.28
10.3
5.15
32.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
53.23
46.65
-14.2
-6.01
45.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
53.23
46.65
-14.2
-6.01
45.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
87.3
76.52
-23.29
-9.86
74.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
101.34
60.15
8.32
28.52
177.15
PBDTM(%)
89.02
58.85
6.17
17.16
175.59
PATM(%)
51.63
43.09
-1.4
-1.17
129.18
