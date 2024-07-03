Dhunseri Investments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
186.82
134.29
143.17
137.16
66.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.82
134.29
143.17
137.16
66.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
96.04
660.45
270.68
123.93
43.52
Total Income
282.86
794.74
413.85
261.09
110.41
Total Expenditure
99.27
130.31
56.52
52.36
48.41
PBIDT
183.6
664.42
357.33
208.73
62
Interest
10.16
3.6
3.4
3.87
5.26
PBDT
173.43
660.82
353.93
204.87
56.73
Depreciation
18.05
16.24
17.52
19.28
14.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.79
27.75
31.7
11.74
8.66
Deferred Tax
3.13
133.14
34.2
24.73
-9.71
Reported Profit After Tax
118.47
483.69
270.51
149.11
43.31
Minority Interest After NP
55.4
207.2
111.4
50.48
-2.29
Net Profit after Minority Interest
63.06
276.49
159.11
98.64
45.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
3.37
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
63.06
276.49
159.11
95.27
45.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
103.43
453.48
260.96
161.77
74.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.27
494.76
249.58
152.17
92.68
PBDTM(%)
92.83
492.08
247.2
149.36
84.81
PATM(%)
63.41
360.18
188.94
108.71
64.74
