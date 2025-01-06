Dhunseri Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.87
-2.13
1.71
2.09
Other operating items
Operating
0.87
-2.13
1.71
2.09
Capital expenditure
0
1.59
-2.26
0
Free cash flow
0.87
-0.53
-0.55
2.09
Equity raised
653.55
603.9
559.86
528.59
Investing
24.44
33.88
18.78
9.56
Financing
0.12
0.08
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.91
Net in cash
678.98
637.32
578.09
541.16
No Record Found
