|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|28 May 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Friday, 16th August, 2024 to Thursday, 22nd August, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if approved. Further to our letter dated 25th July, 2024, please find enclosed herewith the Revised 27th AGM Notice of the Company, wherein Explanatory statement forms part of the AGM notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
