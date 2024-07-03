Dhunseri Investments Ltd Summary

Dhunseri Investments Limited is an Investment Company holding a varied investment portfolio consisting of both listed and unlisted securities. The Companys principal business is dealing in shares & securities. Earlier, they engaged in tea packeting business, having their manufacturing facility at Jaipur in Rajasthan.Dhunseri Investments Limited was incorporated on February 4, 1997 in Kolkata with the name Dhunseri Marketing Limited. On January 3, 2000, the company changed the name from Dhunseri Marketing Limited to DI Marketing Limited and on July 16, 2010, changed from DI Marketing Limited to Dhunseri Investments Limited.The Tea Packet Factory at Jaipur was demerged with the Investment Division of Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. (DPTL), sanctioned by the High Court of Calcutta vide Order dated May 6, 2010 through the Scheme of Arrangement, whereby the said Scheme became effective from April 1, 2009.The equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange with effect from March 18, 2011.Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an Order dated 7th August, 2015, the entire Assets and Liabilities of Plenty Valley Intra Limited (PVIL),were transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from 1st April, 2014.Tastetaria Foods Private Ltd. (Formerly Tastetaria Private Ltd.) ceased to be a Subsidiary of DVL and step down subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 11th June, 2018. The Company had two Associate Companies as on 31st March, 2020 i.e. M/s Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. and M/s Dhunseri Overseas Private Ltd. On subscribing to rights issue, M/s Dhunseri Overseas Private Ltd. became an Associate Company of Dhunseri Investments Limited from 17th February, 2020. Global Foods Pte. Ltd. (GFPL) has ceased to be a subsidiary of DVL and got amalgamated with Twelve Cupcakes Pte Ltd with effect from 30th December, 2019. M/s Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated w.e.f. November 28, 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.DVL USA INC was incorporated on 1st October, 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd and further on 07th March, 2022 it became a wholly owned subsidiary of Twelve Cupcakes Pte. Ltd. Thus, becoming a step down subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.The Company acquired Hatibari Tea Factory in Tinsukia, Assam in 2024.