Recommendation of declaration of Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company @ of 25% i.e. ~ 2.50 per share for the Financial Year ended on 3 l March, 2024, subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Friday, 16th August, 2024 to Thursday, 22nd August, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if approved.