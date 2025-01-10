To the Members of

DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LIMITED Report on Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Assessment of impairment of Investments in Subsidiary and Associates

The investments in subsidiaries and associates are stated at cost less impairment allowance, the total investments of the company in subsidiaries and associates as at March 31, 2024 is Rs.24,144.44 Lac, which is 55 % of the total investment of the company. Investments are tested for impairment allowance wherever changes in circumstances or events indicate uncertainties over recoverability of the carrying amounts of the investments.

Significant judgements and estimates are required to assess the fair value of such investments where impairment indicators exist.

We have determined this to be a key audit matter for the current year looking into judgement and degree of subjectivity involved in the impairment assessment of investments in subsidiaries and associates.

Audit procedure

In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following procedures in this area among others to obtain audit evidence:

a) checked the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls in respect of Companys impairment testing of investments in subsidiaries and associates

b) evaluated Companys impairment assessments and assumptions associated with fair value measurement of such investments, where potential indicators of impairment were identified

c) evaluation of key assumptions and methodology used in computing the fair value of such investments

d) evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to such investments

Other information

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statement that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013, we give in Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

3. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record

by the Board of Directors of the Company none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director of that company in terms of sub-section 2 of Section 164 of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have pending litigations as on balance sheet date which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Companys Education and Protection Fund by the Investor Company;

d. (i) - The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 47(j) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represvented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 47(k) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my/our notice that has caused me/us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 40 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2024, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the particulars of dues of income tax, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax, Value added tax as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lacs.) Period Forum where the dispute is Pending Central Income Tax Credit for Advance Tax and TDS were not properly given 55.57 A/Y : 2015-16 Rectification Application under section 154 of Income Tax Act Disallowances arising in Assessment Proceedings 25.48 A/Y : 2017-18 Appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2.90 A/Y : 2018-19

Place: Kolkata Date: The 28ttl day of May, 2024