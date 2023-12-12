9:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DHYAANI TILE AND MARBLEZ LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DHYAANI TILE AND MARBLEZ LIMITED (543516) RECORD DATE 12.12.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 09 (Nine) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 05 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/12/2023 DR-673/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of DHYAANI TILE AND MARBLEZ LIMITED(543516) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Tuesday, December 12, 2023: Scrip Code 543516 Scrip Name DHYAANI TILE AND MARBLEZ LIMITED Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 2800 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.12.2023)