Diksat Transworld Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.5
(-2.33%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Diksat Transworld Ltd

Diksat Transworl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.73

0.27

-4.06

0.78

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.56

-1.31

-1.03

Tax paid

0.08

-0.05

0.14

-0.28

Working capital

0.69

0.42

1.49

-1.87

Other operating items

Operating

0.16

-0.93

-3.74

-2.39

Capital expenditure

0.01

1

3.83

0.46

Free cash flow

0.18

0.06

0.08

-1.93

Equity raised

7.74

7.31

15.15

11.51

Investing

0

0

0

4.2

Financing

13.31

-3.12

7.87

5.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.23

4.26

23.11

19.56

