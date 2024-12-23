Diksat Transworld Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.73
0.27
-4.06
0.78
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.56
-1.31
-1.03
Tax paid
0.08
-0.05
0.14
-0.28
Working capital
0.69
0.42
1.49
-1.87
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
-0.93
-3.74
-2.39
Capital expenditure
0.01
1
3.83
0.46
Free cash flow
0.18
0.06
0.08
-1.93
Equity raised
7.74
7.31
15.15
11.51
Investing
0
0
0
4.2
Financing
13.31
-3.12
7.87
5.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.23
4.26
23.11
19.56
