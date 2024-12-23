iifl-logo-icon 1
Diksat Transworld Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.5
(-2.33%)
Dec 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

33.11

23.33

5.05

11.35

yoy growth (%)

41.9

361.96

-55.49

-5.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.18

As % of sales

0

0

0

54.49

Employee costs

-1.02

-0.99

-1.29

-1.12

As % of sales

3.09

4.27

25.62

9.87

Other costs

-30.02

-20.97

-6.53

-2.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.68

89.89

129.41

18.99

Operating profit

2.06

1.36

-2.78

1.88

OPM

6.22

5.82

-55.04

16.63

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.56

-1.31

-1.03

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.07

-0.08

-0.07

Other income

0.05

0.55

0.1

0

Profit before tax

0.73

0.27

-4.06

0.78

Taxes

0.08

-0.05

0.14

-0.28

Tax rate

12.08

-21.23

-3.64

-35.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.81

0.21

-3.91

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.81

0.21

-3.91

0.5

yoy growth (%)

281.78

-105.47

-879.11

-36.76

NPM

2.47

0.92

-77.59

4.43

