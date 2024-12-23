Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
33.11
23.33
5.05
11.35
yoy growth (%)
41.9
361.96
-55.49
-5.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.18
As % of sales
0
0
0
54.49
Employee costs
-1.02
-0.99
-1.29
-1.12
As % of sales
3.09
4.27
25.62
9.87
Other costs
-30.02
-20.97
-6.53
-2.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.68
89.89
129.41
18.99
Operating profit
2.06
1.36
-2.78
1.88
OPM
6.22
5.82
-55.04
16.63
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.56
-1.31
-1.03
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.07
-0.08
-0.07
Other income
0.05
0.55
0.1
0
Profit before tax
0.73
0.27
-4.06
0.78
Taxes
0.08
-0.05
0.14
-0.28
Tax rate
12.08
-21.23
-3.64
-35.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.81
0.21
-3.91
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.81
0.21
-3.91
0.5
yoy growth (%)
281.78
-105.47
-879.11
-36.76
NPM
2.47
0.92
-77.59
4.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.