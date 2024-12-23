iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diksat Transworld Ltd Key Ratios

138.5
(-2.33%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diksat Transworld Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.9

336.9

-57.69

Op profit growth

57.52

-130.1

-317.38

EBIT growth

180.52

-104.6

-695.67

Net profit growth

428.37

-103.03

-1,000.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.13

5.52

-80.16

15.6

EBIT margin

2.15

1.08

-103.24

7.33

Net profit margin

2.39

0.64

-92.27

4.33

RoCE

2.53

0.85

-18.22

RoNW

0.95

0.18

-5.43

RoA

0.7

0.12

-4.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.44

0.07

-3.12

0.33

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.32

-0.82

-3.57

-0.28

Book value per share

12.06

11.61

11.52

14.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

227.27

980.71

-40.06

333.93

P/CEPS

-304.51

-83.47

-34.97

-383.35

P/B

8.29

5.91

10.84

7.68

EV/EBIDTA

87.52

69.53

-55.13

99.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.85

-33.64

-2.31

-31.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

207.67

240.34

414.83

Inventory days

101.46

171.51

703.23

Creditor days

-149.54

-168.71

-49.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-27.96

-3.09

57.19

-10.2

Net debt / equity

0.31

0.39

0.53

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

3.29

6.19

-2.51

1.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.09

-4.27

-31.09

-14.66

Other costs

-90.77

-90.2

-149.07

-69.73

Diksat Transworl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diksat Transworld Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.