|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.9
336.9
-57.69
Op profit growth
57.52
-130.1
-317.38
EBIT growth
180.52
-104.6
-695.67
Net profit growth
428.37
-103.03
-1,000.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.13
5.52
-80.16
15.6
EBIT margin
2.15
1.08
-103.24
7.33
Net profit margin
2.39
0.64
-92.27
4.33
RoCE
2.53
0.85
-18.22
RoNW
0.95
0.18
-5.43
RoA
0.7
0.12
-4.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.44
0.07
-3.12
0.33
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.32
-0.82
-3.57
-0.28
Book value per share
12.06
11.61
11.52
14.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
227.27
980.71
-40.06
333.93
P/CEPS
-304.51
-83.47
-34.97
-383.35
P/B
8.29
5.91
10.84
7.68
EV/EBIDTA
87.52
69.53
-55.13
99.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.85
-33.64
-2.31
-31.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
207.67
240.34
414.83
Inventory days
101.46
171.51
703.23
Creditor days
-149.54
-168.71
-49.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-27.96
-3.09
57.19
-10.2
Net debt / equity
0.31
0.39
0.53
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
3.29
6.19
-2.51
1.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.09
-4.27
-31.09
-14.66
Other costs
-90.77
-90.2
-149.07
-69.73
