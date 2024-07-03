Summary

Diksat Transworld Limited was incorporated in Chennai, on January 8, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on dated January 14, 1999.The Company is engaged in the business of Media and Entertainment through the mediums of Television, Newspapers and movies and also an established television broadcaster and newspaper in India, headquartered from southern India, The Company started its operations on small scale in year 1999.The company caters to a wide range of viewers including corporate, working individuals, housewives, children and the elderly. The channel also caters to a variety of program categories, which include Social Awareness Programmes, News Broadcasts, Public Participation Programmes, film and non-film content, Education and Health Programmes, Culinary Shows etc. Majority of these programmes are produced in-house or through a co-producer.In 2002-03, Win TV was commercially launched and the license was granted by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Delhi. Win TV Started airing its news and current affairs programme in Tamil to the entire state of Tamil Nadu. The Company was granted license from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for setting up of Second Channel named Win TV Kannada in 2004-05.In 2007-08, the New Merit Printers submitted an affidavit in the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, Chennai for transfer of rights of ownership, publishership and editorship of the newspaper

