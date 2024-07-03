Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹140
Prev. Close₹141.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.07
Day's High₹140
Day's Low₹138.5
52 Week's High₹149
52 Week's Low₹126.35
Book Value₹14.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.97
P/E230.83
EPS0.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.54
17.54
17.54
17.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.67
6.62
4.69
3.87
Net Worth
25.21
24.16
22.23
21.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
33.11
23.33
5.05
11.35
yoy growth (%)
41.9
361.96
-55.49
-5.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.18
As % of sales
0
0
0
54.49
Employee costs
-1.02
-0.99
-1.29
-1.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.73
0.27
-4.06
0.78
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.56
-1.31
-1.03
Tax paid
0.08
-0.05
0.14
-0.28
Working capital
0.69
0.42
1.49
-1.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.9
361.96
-55.49
-5.21
Op profit growth
51.51
-148.92
-247.29
-33.82
EBIT growth
115.67
-108.8
-564.9
-54.65
Net profit growth
281.78
-105.47
-879.11
-36.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18.92
41.56
33.11
23.33
5.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.92
41.56
33.11
23.33
5.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.48
0.18
0.05
0.56
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
T Devanathan Yadav
Whole-time Director
Gunaseelan Rangabhshian
Director
P Devasenathipathy
Independent Director
Praveen Baskar Kumar
Company Secretary
Balasubramanian Muthukumar
Independent Director
B T Arasa Kumar
Whole-time Director
Meenakshi Yadav
Reports by Diksat Transworld Ltd
Summary
Diksat Transworld Limited was incorporated in Chennai, on January 8, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on dated January 14, 1999.The Company is engaged in the business of Media and Entertainment through the mediums of Television, Newspapers and movies and also an established television broadcaster and newspaper in India, headquartered from southern India, The Company started its operations on small scale in year 1999.The company caters to a wide range of viewers including corporate, working individuals, housewives, children and the elderly. The channel also caters to a variety of program categories, which include Social Awareness Programmes, News Broadcasts, Public Participation Programmes, film and non-film content, Education and Health Programmes, Culinary Shows etc. Majority of these programmes are produced in-house or through a co-producer.In 2002-03, Win TV was commercially launched and the license was granted by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Delhi. Win TV Started airing its news and current affairs programme in Tamil to the entire state of Tamil Nadu. The Company was granted license from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for setting up of Second Channel named Win TV Kannada in 2004-05.In 2007-08, the New Merit Printers submitted an affidavit in the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, Chennai for transfer of rights of ownership, publishership and editorship of the newspaper
The Diksat Transworld Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹138.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diksat Transworld Ltd is ₹242.97 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Diksat Transworld Ltd is 230.83 and 9.64 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diksat Transworld Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diksat Transworld Ltd is ₹126.35 and ₹149 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Diksat Transworld Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.02%, 3 Years at 4.90%, 1 Year at 9.62%, 6 Month at 6.54%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at -4.09%.
