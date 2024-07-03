iifl-logo-icon 1
Diksat Transworld Ltd Share Price

138.5
(-2.33%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open140
  • Day's High140
  • 52 Wk High149
  • Prev. Close141.8
  • Day's Low138.5
  • 52 Wk Low 126.35
  • Turnover (lac)2.07
  • P/E230.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.37
  • EPS0.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Diksat Transworld Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

140

Prev. Close

141.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.07

Day's High

140

Day's Low

138.5

52 Week's High

149

52 Week's Low

126.35

Book Value

14.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.97

P/E

230.83

EPS

0.6

Divi. Yield

0

Diksat Transworld Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

Diksat Transworld Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Diksat Transworld Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.48%

Non-Promoter- 28.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Diksat Transworld Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.54

17.54

17.54

17.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.67

6.62

4.69

3.87

Net Worth

25.21

24.16

22.23

21.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

33.11

23.33

5.05

11.35

yoy growth (%)

41.9

361.96

-55.49

-5.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.18

As % of sales

0

0

0

54.49

Employee costs

-1.02

-0.99

-1.29

-1.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.73

0.27

-4.06

0.78

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.56

-1.31

-1.03

Tax paid

0.08

-0.05

0.14

-0.28

Working capital

0.69

0.42

1.49

-1.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.9

361.96

-55.49

-5.21

Op profit growth

51.51

-148.92

-247.29

-33.82

EBIT growth

115.67

-108.8

-564.9

-54.65

Net profit growth

281.78

-105.47

-879.11

-36.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18.92

41.56

33.11

23.33

5.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.92

41.56

33.11

23.33

5.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.48

0.18

0.05

0.56

0.11

View Annually Results

Diksat Transworld Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diksat Transworld Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

T Devanathan Yadav

Whole-time Director

Gunaseelan Rangabhshian

Director

P Devasenathipathy

Independent Director

Praveen Baskar Kumar

Company Secretary

Balasubramanian Muthukumar

Independent Director

B T Arasa Kumar

Whole-time Director

Meenakshi Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diksat Transworld Ltd

Summary

Diksat Transworld Limited was incorporated in Chennai, on January 8, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on dated January 14, 1999.The Company is engaged in the business of Media and Entertainment through the mediums of Television, Newspapers and movies and also an established television broadcaster and newspaper in India, headquartered from southern India, The Company started its operations on small scale in year 1999.The company caters to a wide range of viewers including corporate, working individuals, housewives, children and the elderly. The channel also caters to a variety of program categories, which include Social Awareness Programmes, News Broadcasts, Public Participation Programmes, film and non-film content, Education and Health Programmes, Culinary Shows etc. Majority of these programmes are produced in-house or through a co-producer.In 2002-03, Win TV was commercially launched and the license was granted by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Delhi. Win TV Started airing its news and current affairs programme in Tamil to the entire state of Tamil Nadu. The Company was granted license from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for setting up of Second Channel named Win TV Kannada in 2004-05.In 2007-08, the New Merit Printers submitted an affidavit in the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, Chennai for transfer of rights of ownership, publishership and editorship of the newspaper
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Diksat Transworld Ltd share price today?

The Diksat Transworld Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹138.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diksat Transworld Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diksat Transworld Ltd is ₹242.97 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diksat Transworld Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diksat Transworld Ltd is 230.83 and 9.64 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diksat Transworld Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diksat Transworld Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diksat Transworld Ltd is ₹126.35 and ₹149 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Diksat Transworld Ltd?

Diksat Transworld Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.02%, 3 Years at 4.90%, 1 Year at 9.62%, 6 Month at 6.54%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at -4.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diksat Transworld Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diksat Transworld Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Diksat Transworld Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

