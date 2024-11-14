|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir /Madam Please find attached the board meeting notice for consideration of half yearly financial results for the half year ended 30th september 2024. The meeting of the directors will be held on 14th November 2024 as given in the notice . kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful Regards Muthukumar.B
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir The board meeting is convened on 29th july 2024 for approval of Extra ordinary general meeing by evoting and postal ballot and appointment of scrtuinizer for the evoting. kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful. Regards Muthukumar.B outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29 July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir Please find attached the board meeting notice intimation and agenda for consideration of the following: 1. Disinvestment of subsidiary M/s Adfarm Limited 2. Amendment of Memorandum of association 3. Stock split from the present one equity share value of Rs. 10 each per share to five equity shares of Rs. 2 per share of the enitire paid up capital.kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful. Regards Muthukumar.B Board Meeting Held On 11Th July 2024 1.Alteration of Memorandum of association by change in the authorised capital of the company as follows: 2,50,00,000 shares having a face value of Rs. 10 each to 12,50,00,000 shares having a face value of Rs.2 each 2. Subdivision of the paid up equity share capital as follows: 1,75,42, 875 shares having a face value of Rs. 10 each to 8,77,14,375 equity shares having a face value of Rs.2 each 3. Disinvestment of shareholding in the subsidiary M/s Adfarm Limited. The company will apply for approval for disinvestment as per the stock exchange formalities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir /Madam Please refer to the above subject. We are enclosing the board meeting notice to be held on 27th May 2024 at 10 a.m. The board to consider the audited results for the year ended 31st March 2024 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results as per the SEBI (LODR) guidelines. Kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful. Regards Muthukumar.B Dear sir Please find attached the standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 for your records. This is in compliance of the regulation of 20 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015. The financial results standalone and consolidated were duly audited and the limited review report is attached for your information and records. The meeting started on 27th May 2024 at 10.01 a.m and it ended at 27th May 2024 at 2.00 P.M Kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful. Kindly acknowledge (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Dear sir/Madam We received a mail mentioning that the financial results were not signed by the managing director or director. The earlier filing we have done it by oversight signed by company secretary. Now we are filing the documents duly signed by chairman and managing director for your records. Kindly take the same on records. Regards Muthukumar.B (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.