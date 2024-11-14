Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir /Madam Please find attached the board meeting notice for consideration of half yearly financial results for the half year ended 30th september 2024. The meeting of the directors will be held on 14th November 2024 as given in the notice . kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful Regards Muthukumar.B

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir The board meeting is convened on 29th july 2024 for approval of Extra ordinary general meeing by evoting and postal ballot and appointment of scrtuinizer for the evoting. kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful. Regards Muthukumar.B outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29 July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Diksat Transworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir Please find attached the board meeting notice intimation and agenda for consideration of the following: 1. Disinvestment of subsidiary M/s Adfarm Limited 2. Amendment of Memorandum of association 3. Stock split from the present one equity share value of Rs. 10 each per share to five equity shares of Rs. 2 per share of the enitire paid up capital.kindly acknowledge receipt and do the needful. Regards Muthukumar.B Board Meeting Held On 11Th July 2024 1.Alteration of Memorandum of association by change in the authorised capital of the company as follows: 2,50,00,000 shares having a face value of Rs. 10 each to 12,50,00,000 shares having a face value of Rs.2 each 2. Subdivision of the paid up equity share capital as follows: 1,75,42, 875 shares having a face value of Rs. 10 each to 8,77,14,375 equity shares having a face value of Rs.2 each 3. Disinvestment of shareholding in the subsidiary M/s Adfarm Limited. The company will apply for approval for disinvestment as per the stock exchange formalities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 10 May 2024