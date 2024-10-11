iifl-logo-icon 1
Diksha Greens Ltd Balance Sheet

4.97
(-4.97%)
Dec 9, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.87

9.87

9.87

9.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.54

-35.57

-32.6

-13.37

Net Worth

-28.67

-25.7

-22.73

-3.5

Minority Interest

Debt

24.49

24.49

24.51

24.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-4.18

-1.21

1.78

20.97

Fixed Assets

10.08

10.13

10.2

10.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-14.27

-11.36

-9.02

9.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.15

1.25

0.52

17.33

Sundry Creditors

-1.16

-1.15

-1.16

-1.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-14.26

-11.46

-8.38

-6.5

Cash

0

0

0.6

0.05

Total Assets

-4.19

-1.23

1.78

20.95

