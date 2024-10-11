Diksha Greens Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.87
9.87
9.87
9.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.54
-35.57
-32.6
-13.37
Net Worth
-28.67
-25.7
-22.73
-3.5
Minority Interest
Debt
24.49
24.49
24.51
24.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-4.18
-1.21
1.78
20.97
Fixed Assets
10.08
10.13
10.2
10.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-14.27
-11.36
-9.02
9.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.15
1.25
0.52
17.33
Sundry Creditors
-1.16
-1.15
-1.16
-1.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-14.26
-11.46
-8.38
-6.5
Cash
0
0
0.6
0.05
Total Assets
-4.19
-1.23
1.78
20.95
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.