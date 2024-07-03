iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diksha Greens Ltd Share Price

4.97
(-4.97%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.97
  • Day's High4.97
  • 52 Wk High6.4
  • Prev. Close5.23
  • Day's Low4.97
  • 52 Wk Low 2.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-29.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Diksha Greens Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.97

Prev. Close

5.23

Turnover(Lac.)

0.99

Day's High

4.97

Day's Low

4.97

52 Week's High

6.4

52 Week's Low

2.42

Book Value

-29.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Diksha Greens Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Oct, 2024

arrow

Diksha Greens Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Diksha Greens Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 99.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Diksha Greens Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.87

9.87

9.87

9.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.54

-35.57

-32.6

-13.37

Net Worth

-28.67

-25.7

-22.73

-3.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

28.14

41.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.97

-32.4

-23.16

Raw materials

0

0

-25.04

-38.39

As % of sales

0

0

89

92.21

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-22.24

-5.71

0.2

0.81

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.15

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.03

0.02

-0.03

-0.26

Working capital

-21.55

-6.17

16.22

5.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.97

-32.4

-23.16

Op profit growth

618.55

-244.01

-8.5

35.71

EBIT growth

565.69

-257.87

-12.85

26.86

Net profit growth

298.62

-3,578.28

-70.12

-14.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Diksha Greens Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diksha Greens Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Shahdadpuri Kheskani

Independent Director

Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade

Managing Director

Somnath Nanda

Non Executive Director

Swapnil Nitin Kasar

Non Executive Director

Manju Sanghamitra Nikale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diksha Greens Ltd

Summary

Diksha Greens Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diksha Timber Private Limited on 21stJuly, 2004. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Diksha Timber Private Limited to Diksha Greens Private Limited on 29th November, 2017 and again the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Diksha Greens Limited on 06th February, 2018. The company is being promoted and managed by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal (Promoter Director) who has almost 3 (three) decades of experience in the timber and plywood industry. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal got the enriching experience of this trade as a legacy from his father who started the trade way back in 1970 with a small retail shop of timber and was involved in trading of timber. In year 2004, the company started with the object of carrying business in trading of timber and wooden logs. They started importing the wooden logs and timber from places like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa Rica in America, Solomon Island, Papua and Guinea etc.Later in the year 2006 the company obtained Importer-Exporter code (IEC) from Dy. Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India and started importing the wooden logs and timber from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Diksha Greens Ltd share price today?

The Diksha Greens Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diksha Greens Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diksha Greens Ltd is ₹4.90 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diksha Greens Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diksha Greens Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diksha Greens Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diksha Greens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diksha Greens Ltd is ₹2.42 and ₹6.4 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Diksha Greens Ltd?

Diksha Greens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.45%, 3 Years at 19.13%, 1 Year at 46.61%, 6 Month at 91.15%, 3 Month at 40.00% and 1 Month at -14.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diksha Greens Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diksha Greens Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Diksha Greens Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.