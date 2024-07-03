SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.97
Prev. Close₹5.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.99
Day's High₹4.97
Day's Low₹4.97
52 Week's High₹6.4
52 Week's Low₹2.42
Book Value₹-29.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.87
9.87
9.87
9.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.54
-35.57
-32.6
-13.37
Net Worth
-28.67
-25.7
-22.73
-3.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
28.14
41.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.97
-32.4
-23.16
Raw materials
0
0
-25.04
-38.39
As % of sales
0
0
89
92.21
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-22.24
-5.71
0.2
0.81
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.15
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.03
0.02
-0.03
-0.26
Working capital
-21.55
-6.17
16.22
5.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.97
-32.4
-23.16
Op profit growth
618.55
-244.01
-8.5
35.71
EBIT growth
565.69
-257.87
-12.85
26.86
Net profit growth
298.62
-3,578.28
-70.12
-14.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Shahdadpuri Kheskani
Independent Director
Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade
Managing Director
Somnath Nanda
Non Executive Director
Swapnil Nitin Kasar
Non Executive Director
Manju Sanghamitra Nikale
Summary
Diksha Greens Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diksha Timber Private Limited on 21stJuly, 2004. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Diksha Timber Private Limited to Diksha Greens Private Limited on 29th November, 2017 and again the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Diksha Greens Limited on 06th February, 2018. The company is being promoted and managed by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal (Promoter Director) who has almost 3 (three) decades of experience in the timber and plywood industry. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal got the enriching experience of this trade as a legacy from his father who started the trade way back in 1970 with a small retail shop of timber and was involved in trading of timber. In year 2004, the company started with the object of carrying business in trading of timber and wooden logs. They started importing the wooden logs and timber from places like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa Rica in America, Solomon Island, Papua and Guinea etc.Later in the year 2006 the company obtained Importer-Exporter code (IEC) from Dy. Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India and started importing the wooden logs and timber from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa
The Diksha Greens Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diksha Greens Ltd is ₹4.90 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Diksha Greens Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diksha Greens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diksha Greens Ltd is ₹2.42 and ₹6.4 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Diksha Greens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.45%, 3 Years at 19.13%, 1 Year at 46.61%, 6 Month at 91.15%, 3 Month at 40.00% and 1 Month at -14.01%.
