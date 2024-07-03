Summary

Diksha Greens Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diksha Timber Private Limited on 21stJuly, 2004. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Diksha Timber Private Limited to Diksha Greens Private Limited on 29th November, 2017 and again the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Diksha Greens Limited on 06th February, 2018. The company is being promoted and managed by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal (Promoter Director) who has almost 3 (three) decades of experience in the timber and plywood industry. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal got the enriching experience of this trade as a legacy from his father who started the trade way back in 1970 with a small retail shop of timber and was involved in trading of timber. In year 2004, the company started with the object of carrying business in trading of timber and wooden logs. They started importing the wooden logs and timber from places like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa Rica in America, Solomon Island, Papua and Guinea etc.Later in the year 2006 the company obtained Importer-Exporter code (IEC) from Dy. Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India and started importing the wooden logs and timber from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa

