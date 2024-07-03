Diksha Greens Ltd Summary

Diksha Greens Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diksha Timber Private Limited on 21stJuly, 2004. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Diksha Timber Private Limited to Diksha Greens Private Limited on 29th November, 2017 and again the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Diksha Greens Limited on 06th February, 2018. The company is being promoted and managed by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal (Promoter Director) who has almost 3 (three) decades of experience in the timber and plywood industry. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pirogiwal got the enriching experience of this trade as a legacy from his father who started the trade way back in 1970 with a small retail shop of timber and was involved in trading of timber. In year 2004, the company started with the object of carrying business in trading of timber and wooden logs. They started importing the wooden logs and timber from places like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa Rica in America, Solomon Island, Papua and Guinea etc.Later in the year 2006 the company obtained Importer-Exporter code (IEC) from Dy. Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India and started importing the wooden logs and timber from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Burma in Asia, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa, Ecuador, Salvador, and Costa Rica in America, Solomon Island, Papua and Guinea etc. In May, 2015, Diksha Exim Private Limited and Wizard Vincom Private Limited amalgamated with the Company. Pursuant to the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 2,94,990 Equity Shares to the Equity Shareholders of Diksha Exim Private Limited (DEPL)and Wizard Vincom Private Limited (WVPL) on 15th March 2017 in the ratio of 4:14 (Four new Equity shares in the Transferee Company(Diksha Greens Limited) credited as fully paid up for every Fourteen shares held in DEPL) and 5:114(Five new Equity shares in the Transferee Company(Diksha Greens Limited) credited as fully paid up for every One Hundred Fourteen shares held in WVPL) respectively.After getting rich experience in timber business, in the year 2018, the promoters of the company decided to go for further expansion cum diversion of business activity. Having seen the potential of Agri market, the company acquired a multi commodity cold storage located at Village & PO Dwarbasini, in West Bengal, India having capacity of 5000 MT with two pre cooling chambers and reefer vans towards storage of seasonal produce. The Company was engaged in the business of Trading and Manufacturing of Timber and Timber Products and since December 2018 onwards there is no operations due to the fire accident which led to a complete standstill in their operations. Company is currently engaged in the trading and distribution of different types of commodities and materials. Their products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Kolkata and adjacent territories.In November 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 44,40,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 13.32 Crores.