Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half-year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. The Statutory Auditors of the company M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates have issued Audit Reports with Unmodified Opinion on the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. The copy of the Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flow, Auditors Reports on the Un-Audited Financial Results are enclosed. The Board meeting commenced at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:00 P.M. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve enclosed herewith. Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the business submitted vide intimation dated October 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) Enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 10th October 2024. Appointment of Mr. Somnath Nanda as Additional Executive Director, Mr. Swapnil Nitin Kasar as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, Ms. Manju Sanghamitra Nikale as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Avinash Ramnath Shetye as CFO of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 18th September 2024 at the Registered Office situated at 11 Sambhu Chatterjee Street 2nd Floor Suit No.07 Jorasanko Kolkata - 700007 to consider inter alia: (i) Appointment of Mr. Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade (DIN: 10465891) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director in the Company. (ii) any other matter with the permission of chair. Appointment of Mr. Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade (DIN: 10465891) as an Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive Director) w.e.f. 18.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e 09th September, 2024 seeking the extension for holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24, as permitted under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We kindly request BSE to consider and grant approval for the extension of our AGM for FY 2023-24 to the proposed date, 31st December 2024, in accordance with the relevant regulations

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024