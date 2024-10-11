|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half-year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. The Statutory Auditors of the company M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates have issued Audit Reports with Unmodified Opinion on the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. The copy of the Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flow, Auditors Reports on the Un-Audited Financial Results are enclosed. The Board meeting commenced at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:00 P.M. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve enclosed herewith. Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the business submitted vide intimation dated October 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) Enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|5 Oct 2024
|Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 10th October 2024. Appointment of Mr. Somnath Nanda as Additional Executive Director, Mr. Swapnil Nitin Kasar as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, Ms. Manju Sanghamitra Nikale as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Avinash Ramnath Shetye as CFO of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 18th September 2024 at the Registered Office situated at 11 Sambhu Chatterjee Street 2nd Floor Suit No.07 Jorasanko Kolkata - 700007 to consider inter alia: (i) Appointment of Mr. Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade (DIN: 10465891) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director in the Company. (ii) any other matter with the permission of chair. Appointment of Mr. Vinod Ganesh Jamdhade (DIN: 10465891) as an Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive Director) w.e.f. 18.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e 09th September, 2024 seeking the extension for holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24, as permitted under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We kindly request BSE to consider and grant approval for the extension of our AGM for FY 2023-24 to the proposed date, 31st December 2024, in accordance with the relevant regulations
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Diksha Greens Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office situated at 11 SAMBHU CHATERJEE STREET JORASANKO KOLKATA - 700007 inter alia (i) to consider and approve the Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Statement of Audited Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March 2024 and Statement of Audited Cash Flow for the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (ii) To Appoint Mr. Pankaj Kumar Modi as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2022-23 with the approval of the Board. (iii) To Appoint Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 with the approval of the Board. (iv) any other matter as considered necessary. The Board at its meeting held on 30th May 2024 approved the audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 inter alia approved the audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.