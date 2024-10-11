Diksha Greens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-22.24
-5.71
0.2
0.81
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.15
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.03
0.02
-0.03
-0.26
Working capital
-21.55
-6.17
16.22
5.52
Other operating items
Operating
-43.91
-11.98
16.22
5.86
Capital expenditure
0
-0.12
9.65
0.06
Free cash flow
-43.91
-12.1
25.87
5.92
Equity raised
18.63
30.02
35.12
20.7
Investing
-1.01
1.91
0
0
Financing
36.98
35.72
34.26
4.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.69
55.54
95.26
31.21
